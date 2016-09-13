Gullion Named Coach Of Year, Six Junior Spartans Named To All-Conference

ALLIANCE – Alliance Junior Spartans head coach Steve Gullion was named by the Panhandle Conference coaches as the Conference Coach of the Year. Gullion led Alliance to a 34-13 season, which included a B-7 Area District Championship.

Six Junior Spartan players were also named to the All-Conference team.

Earning the honor were Cade Pfeiffer, catcher; Trevor DuBray, infield; Nathan Lauder, infield; Caden Dean, outfield; Peyton Pinedo, pitcher; and J.J. Garza, pitcher.