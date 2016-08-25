Habitat For Humanity To Benefit From Items At Latest HouseThe

ALLIANCE — Habitat For Humanity is actively working to prepare its next home for new owners. The property, 1512 Toluca Ave., included numerous possessions from the former owner. Items will be sold at “estate” sales to generate funds with the first from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Butler Building (north side) of Marian Residence.

John Zochol, vice president of Box Butte County Habitat For Humanity, said workers spent two weeks clearing out the house. He noted the house given to them was waist high with “treasures.” Due to the nature and value of some items he said an estate sale is more appropriate than garage sale. Due to the amount of material he expects to have two follow-up sales.

The family will be moving in once they’re done with the cleaning. Ron Mischnick is the certified carpenter, which Habitat is required to have. Zochol said the house was built in 1961 “so a lot is not up to code. (We) have to determine what to fix and change.” Regarding the family moving in, “(the) guy does carpentry work,” Zochol commented and they are anxious to begin renovations. They have already removed five trees in the back yard.