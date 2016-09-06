Habitat House: Renovations Underway As Family Works Toward Move In Date

ALLIANCE — Habitat for Humanity Alliance chapter President Harold Roller and a couple representatives from Habitat announced Saturday that the Vallejo family would be the next to receive help from the organization.

Jake Vallejo said the process from the time that they were told that they were being looked at as one of two choices was a long and uncertain one. He added that they did a lot of waiting and then he got a new phone number and the Habitat representatives were unable to reach him so he happened to call them and tell him his new number. “I just wanted to let you know that I didn’t have a phone for a couple weeks,” he recalled saying. After some more technical difficulties and a few more weeks of waiting they were finally told that they had been selected.

Relatives Mike and Mona Vallejo have already began helping. Mona stated, “We’ve got a lot gutted as far as ripping, tearing and pulling. They have almost gutted the kitchen with the exception of leaving the existing cabinets because they are good solid wood cabinets and there’s nothing wrong with them. Kallista (Jake’s younger sister) does not know quite yet what color she wants her pink bedroom painted but we’ll figure it out. I’d give my hind teeth for this basement. Isn’t this awesome. They were so excited when they found out the pool table got left here.”

Downstairs is where the third and potentially fourth bedrooms are located. Plus a good size room for entertaining some rooms for storage and a space for a second bathroom that has been torn out and will be replaced with a ¾ bath. The fourth and smallest room is currently a workshop and Jake would like to keep it that way as he is a handyman and likes to work with his hands.

It was stated that everything in the house was either pink or green. Including sinks, the toilet and tub, curtains and flooring.

According to the neighbor no one had lived in the home for “at least 25 years”

“Jake has been helping everyday for the past three-four weeks,” stated Roller. Jake added that he is sure he has put in over 80 hours at least. They started by removing five trees from the backyard and cleaned up the massive overgrowth caused by 20 plus years of neglect.

Jake stated, ”Danny mowed the jungle! This yard is huge and I’m not looking forward to mowing it.” Jake, Danny and some friends worked on the yard while they emptied out the massive amounts of stuff inside the house. One of the guys even stated that he had a “victory scar” from a large branch from a tree or bush that they uprooted.

Mona added, “We would have been here since the beginning but he didn’t tell us they were starting. Wild horses couldn’t keep me away.”

Mike stated, “They said it’s a lot more sturdy than if they would have built a new home like originally intended. Plus the rooms are large and the home has a basement.”

“We were always pretty close to their parents. Their passing was terribly tough on these kids and tough on me too as we did so much together. Well we all did. They were just wonderful people,” stated Mona.

The three Vallejo’s are the children of Mark and Janie. The couple was well known around town and loved by many. Jake stated, “Our parents both passed away from liver failure within about two years of each other (Mark in ’12 and Janie in ’14) .I was 23, Danny was 16, and Kallista was 14 so I took them in and got guardianship of them on top of my own two kids Macie who is now eight and Bentley who is now three. And honestly I owe a lot of that to the support of Misti (Lewis) for being there with me through everything because I had to take them in but she did not have to. She was there for all of us through the hardest part of our lives.”

“I just know when it’s all said and done and all four of the kids are graduated from college with great jobs that it was all worth it and I would do it all over again because if there is one thing that I ever learned from my parents is to always take care of your family because family is everything and you should always do anything and everything you can to help them in times of need,” he said with passion in his eyes.

The five and often six of them with both of Jake’s children have lived in a small two bedroom home for the past couple years so the upgrade of even one room and way more square footage is much needed. Plus with brother Danny being a senior this year he is hoping to obtain a scholarship and will be attending college after he graduates so the three bedrooms will be perfect.

The home that they are in the process of renovating was the former home of Katherine Barth. She is currently living in Crawford at her daughter’s home.

“Her son talked to her several years ago when she was still clear minded and they decided at that time that they would give it to habitat and we found out the 5th of July that we were getting it,” stated Roller.

“We had already selected the Vallejo family but had not sat down to negotiate with them and then we were given this house so we let them know and asked them if they wanted it or wanted to be put on the wait list of a new home to be built,” stated Habitat for Humanity Secretary Bill Graham.

Roller added, “We have a lot purchased and the first plan was they would receive a new home but this house came along.”

Graham noted, “The second one we ever did was one that was given to us and that was such a disaster that we swore never again but this house was not in that shape at all it just took us three weeks to empty it. They’ve got a lot of flexibility for this house.”

“So far they have held one estate sale that made around $2,000 dollars. The house was full of a lot of good collectables mainly dolls and antique cameras but also furniture. There will be another one held next Saturday and then one or maybe two more sales. We’ve got enough cameras and dolls to fill this room so we will have a special sale for them. … Rae Zochol insisted that we let her handle the estate sales and that was fine with us. We would have thrown most of it away because we did not know what we were looking at. That was the only way we could take the house was as is or nothing,” stated Roller.

Graham added, “Hey if we can get $5,000-$6,000 dollars from the sales then that is a good chunk towards the renovations. And Jake is going to be incredible to work with.”

Much of the house is being kept as is with a few updates and renovations here and there. The majority of the windows are staying as they are in “great condition,” noted Roller.

“Jake is planning on keeping this as a wood floor. Once we get this glue off we’re planning on sanding it and varnishing the original wood floor. Just look at it its real hard wood floor,” added Graham.

The guys wanted to remind the community that they are always looking for help. “All skill levels,” added Graham. Whether it’s licensed laborers or someone that knows how to push a broom or hold a rag. Any and all help is appreciated and much needed as they hope to have to job completed by the end of the year or by Thanksgiving if Jake has his way.