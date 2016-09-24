Hemingford Boys Fifth In Gordon-Rushville Thursday

GORDON – The Hemingford High School cross country team competed in the Gordon-Rushville Invitational Thursday.

Freshman Jacob Clouse led the Bobcat boys to a fifth-place finish, placing ninth individually in the boys race.

Clouse recorded a personal-best time of 19 minutes, nine seconds to earn the medal.

Hemingford scored 85 points as a team to place fifth in the boys division. The Bobcats did not have enough runners to record a team score in the girls division.

Senior Austin Wobig recorded a person-best time, finishing in 27th place ion 20:39, while Jacob Hollinrake finished in 20:51, and Jaydon Walker crossed in 20:57.

Sophomore Luke Cullan had a personal-best time of 21:11 for 35th, and Hadley Elder had a season-best time of 21:16 for 38th.

Kobe Coryell ran his best race of his career, clocking in at 21:24 for 41st.

Xavier Picket Pin had a personal-best time of 22:29, as did Joe Mazanec in 22:40, Casey Lashley in 23:07 and Tayson Ernesti in 23:38.

Isaiah Bryner (24:56) and Peyton Sutphen (33:45) also ran for the Hemingford boys Thursday.

Senior Brooke Galles was the only Hemingford representative in the girls division.

She finished with a personal-best time of 28:27 for 28th place individually.

Hemingford is back in action Thursday in Bayard.