Hemingford Boys Place Fifth At Western Trails Meet Friday

KIMBALL — The Hemingford High School and Junior High cross country team competed Friday at the Western Trails Conference meet held in Kimball.

“We were happy with their efforts,” Hemingford head coach Cindy Lanik said.

The Hemingford High School boys placed fifth as a team Friday with 91 points. Bridgeport’s 28 points won the team race.

Jacob Clouse led the way with a 16th-place finish in 20:11.

Jacob Hollinrake (21:06), Jaydon Walker (21:14), and Luke Cullan (21:31) placed 24th, 25th and 27th, respectively.

Hadley Elder took 32nd in 21:52, while Kobe Coryell placed 35th in 21:56.

Isaiah Bryner (23:27), Xavier Picket Pin (23:33), Joe Mazanec (24:09) and Tayson Ernesti (24:34) also finished for the Bobcats.

Brooke Galles — Hemingford’s only high school female runner, placed 21st with a time of 29:31.

The Hemingford junior high boys placed second as a team, led by three medal winners.

John Ansley placed fourth with a time of 9:58, Kenny Wyland placed fifth with a time of 10:05 and Zach Rozmiarek placed seventh with a time of 10:21.

In the Junior High Girls division, Destiny Hanson placed seventh with a time of 11:52 and Kamryn Ash placed 18th with a time of 13:40.

Hemingford will compete at districts Thursday in Bayard at the Chimney Rock Golf Course. The girls race will begin at 2 p.m. and the Boys Race will follow.

Admission will be charged to all spectators. It will cost $5.00 for students K-12 and $7.00 for Adults.

The first 15 runners, whether part of a team or running as an individual will qualify for the State Meet.

The top three teams in team scoring in each District will qualify for the State Meet.