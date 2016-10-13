Carter Buchheit
Grade: 9
Parents: Robbie & Tobie Buchheit
Sport: Football
Why Selected: Buchheit had a team-high 100 rushing yards in Thursday’s homecoming game against Morrill.
Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Being part of the 2014 state championship football team as a manager. Also being 8-0 at Huskerland State Duals in 2015-16.
Role Model/Idol: Walter Payton.
Superstitions: I listen to the same playlist before a game.
Favorite Food: Jambalaya
Favorite Movie: The entire “Rocky” movie series
One bucket list item: Coach a football team.
Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 13, 2016
Carter Buchheit