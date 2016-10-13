Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 13, 2016

Carter Buchheit

Grade: 9

Parents: Robbie & Tobie Buchheit

Sport: Football

Why Selected: Buchheit had a team-high 100 rushing yards in Thursday’s homecoming game against Morrill.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Being part of the 2014 state championship football team as a manager. Also being 8-0 at Huskerland State Duals in 2015-16.

Role Model/Idol: Walter Payton.

Superstitions: I listen to the same playlist before a game.

Favorite Food: Jambalaya

Favorite Movie: The entire “Rocky” movie series

One bucket list item: Coach a football team.