Denton Payne
Grade: 12
Parents: Josh & Ann Payne
Sport: Football
Why Selected: Payne was one of Hemingford’s most productive defensive players in Friday’s win over Sutherland. He had eight tackles, including a team-high three for a loss. He also had two hurries and two fumble recoveries.
Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Winning the state championship
Role Model/Idol: None listed
Superstitions: None
Favorite Food: Double bacon cheeseburger
Favorite Movie: 300
One bucket list item: Go bear hunting in Alaska
Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 6, 2016
