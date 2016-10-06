Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 6, 2016

Denton Payne

Grade: 12

Parents: Josh & Ann Payne

Sport: Football

Why Selected: Payne was one of Hemingford’s most productive defensive players in Friday’s win over Sutherland. He had eight tackles, including a team-high three for a loss. He also had two hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Winning the state championship

Role Model/Idol: None listed

Superstitions: None

Favorite Food: Double bacon cheeseburger

Favorite Movie: 300

One bucket list item: Go bear hunting in Alaska