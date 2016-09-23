Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Sept. 23, 2016

Jacob Clouse
Grade: 9
Parents: Chris & Amy Clouse
Sport: Cross Country
Why Selected: Clouse led Hemingford with a 30th-place finish in Alliance Saturday, and a 20th-place finish in Scottsbluff Tuesday.
Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Making the varsity spot for cross country, going to state cross country in 2014.
Role Model/Idol: My cross country coach Cindy Lanik.
Favorite Food: Pizza
Favorite Movie: Wild
One bucket list item: Going to state for all my school activities.
