Hemingford High Athlete of the Week — Sept. 23, 2016

Jacob Clouse

Grade: 9

Parents: Chris & Amy Clouse

Sport: Cross Country

Why Selected: Clouse led Hemingford with a 30th-place finish in Alliance Saturday, and a 20th-place finish in Scottsbluff Tuesday.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Making the varsity spot for cross country, going to state cross country in 2014.

Role Model/Idol: My cross country coach Cindy Lanik.

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: Wild

One bucket list item: Going to state for all my school activities.