Hemingford Improves to 17-3 With Two Triangular Wins Monday

BAYARD – The Hemingford High School volleyball team improved to 17-3 on the season with a pair of wins at the Bayard Triangular Monday evening.

Hemingford defeated Bayard 25-16, 25-17 and defeated Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-18.

Natalie Gasseling had a team-high seven kills in Hemingford’s match against Bayard, while Emily Hansen, Faith Rohrbouck and Brooke Turek each had three.

Turek had four aces, three blocks and 10 digs in the contest, as well.

Lauren Gasseling, Kaitlyn Kumpf, Natalie Gasseling and Hansen each recorded two blocks in the win. Kelli Horstman had three aces, and Anna Manning and Natalie Gasseling each added one.

Kumpf tallied 13 assists and eight digs in the match, too.

Turek then led the Bobcats with seven kills and two blocks against Bridgeport. The senior Bobcat also tallied one ace and five digs.

Natalie Gasseling had six kills and younger sister Lauren Gasseling had two kills.

Natalie Gasseling had a team-high four aces and seven digs, as well.

Rohrbouck and Manning tallied five digs.

Lauren Gasseling had two blocks in the win, and Natalie Gasseling had one.

Horstman added three aces, while Rohrbouck had one.

Kumpf went for 13 assists and a pair of digs in the contest.

Hemingford, now 17-3 on the season, will host Crawford Monday.

Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. Monday’s matches will also be Parent’s Night for the Bobcat volleyball team.