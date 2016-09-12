Hemingford Takes Third In Sheridan County Invite

SHERIDAN COUNTY — The Hemingford High School volleyball team, which recorded a 3-1 weekend, took third place at the Sheridan County Invitational over the weekend.

Hemingford defeated Hay Springs (25-11, 25-10), lost to Potter-Dix (26-24, 14-25, 26-24), beat Mitchell (19-25, 25-18, 25-21), and beat Kimball (25-20, 22-25, 25-13).

After the two-set sweep over Hay Springs (which was led by Natalie Gasseling’s seven kills and nine digs, Kelli Horstman’s four aces, Brooke Turek’s four blocks and Kaitlyn Kumpf’s 14 set assists), the Bobcats lost in three to Potter-Dix.

Though the Bobcats cruised to a 25-14 second-set victory in the match, Hemingford dropped the match by two 26-24 set losses.

Sophomore Lauren Gasseling tallied a team-high 13 kills and three aces in the match. She also had three blocks, and two digs.

Also on the attack for Hemingford was Natalie Gasseling and Brooke Turek, who each tallied nine kills in the loss. Turek led the team in blocks with six, and Natalie Gasseling led the team in digs with eight.

Kumpf had 36 set assists in the extended match, and Faith Rohrbouck had three aces.

Hemingford rebounded, picking up a three-set victory over Mitchell — a team that defeated Hemingford to begin the season.

After dropping the first set to the Tigers, 25-19, Hemingford rolled back to 25-18 and 25-21 second- and third-set victories.

Turek had a team-high 14 kills and 24 digs to go along with one ace and two blocks. Horstman had a team-high five blocks, while also adding six digs, four aces and one assist. Natalie Gasseling went for 12 kills, while also recording a team-high five aces, three blocks and 20 digs.

Kumpf went for 25 assists in the match.

Hemingford then defeated Kimball, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, in the third-place match.

The Bobcat offense was led by Natalie Gasseling and Turek. Each had 12 kills, while Gasseling added three blocks, and Turek had two. Natalie Gasseling also had a team-high in digs with 13.

Natalie Gasseling and Horstman each had two aces in the match, while Rohrbock and Kumpf added two blocks each.

Rohrbouck also had 11 digs, while Kumpf finished with 21 assists.

Potter-Dix went on to defeat Gordon-Rushville in the championship match in the tournament.

Hemingford, now 5-2 on the season, will host Kimball and Gordon-Rushville in a triangular Tuesday in Hemingford.