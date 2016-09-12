HHS Boys Cross Country Takes Fifth

KIMBALL — The Hemingford High School boys cross country team finished five runners in the top 30 to pick up a fifth-place team finish Saturday at the Kimball Invitational.

The Bobcat boys took fifth with 93 points. Bridgeport won the boys division with 24 points, followed by Kimball’s 32 points and Bayard’s 66 points. Torrington was the only other team to edge Hemingford with 74 points.

For the second straight meet, Jacob Clouse — a freshman at Hemingford High — led the Bobcats.

He clocked a time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds for 18th place individually.

Finishing just 15 seconds later in 21:25 was Jaydon Walker for 21st place.

Jacob Hollinrake took 27th place with a 22:04 time, while Luke Cullan’s 22:28 time for 29th place barely edged teammate Kobe Coryell, who took 30th individually in 22:32.

Austin Wobig took 36th individually in 22:59 and Hadley Elder took 38th in 23:48.

Also running for the Hemingford High School boys cross country team were Casey Lashley (23:48), Joe Mazanec (24:35), Tayson Ernesti (25:24), Xavier Picket Pin (25:25), Hunter Ernesti (27:05), Isaiah Bryner (28:42) and Peyton Sutphen (32:49).

Hemingford High School’s lone girl cross country runner Saturday was Brooke Galles.

The Hemingford senior finished in 29:20 — a personal-best mark. She crossed the finish line in 33rd place individually.

Hemingford’s junior high was led by two seventh-place finishes.

Destiny Hanson placed seventh in the girls division in 12:21, while John Ansley took seventh in the boys division in 10:45. The only other girls junior high runner for the Bobcats was Kamryn Ash, who placed 27th in 14:57. Also running for the Hemingford boys junior high team was Kenny Wyland, who placed ninth in 10:53, Zach Rozmiarek, who placed 14th in 11:27, and Alex Neefe, who finished in 16:15 for 39th.

Hemingford will compete in the Alliance Invitational September 17.