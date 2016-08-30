Housing Task Force Works Toward Community Development

ALLIANCE — Community development is crucial towards growing any city or town into a thriving population of positive adaptations. Alliance’s Housing Task Force is one of them. Based on a study in 2014, ending in November of that year, there are more houses on the market today than in 2014, which is a sign of the current economy due to transitioning BNSF employees, school starting up, and various other factors.

“We started meeting monthly in early 2015 after the holidays, with the exception of summer and holidays. We kept hitting roadblocks and other communities were being a little more successful than us, so I started to research why that might be,” expressed Chelsie Herian, executive director of Box Butte Development Corporation. “A Community Redevelopment Authority came up as an entity that could help make a deal with a developer or contractor, kind of like an incentive.”

In April of 2015, the Housing Task Force started the process of establishing their own Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) with the city of Alliance, which was passed in December of 2015.

“One of the things that it can do is control property to maybe allow us to look at some other potential sites in the community; perhaps the group could choose to demo and make a new, clean lot available to a prospective builder. What we have for available city lots right now are a handful up in the Lakefield addition and quite a bit of lots out at the Homestead addition,” Herian said.

“The CRA is not just trying to tackle housing (development), they are also trying to attract business development, landscaping, and beautification, as well; curb appeal.”

One of their biggest problems, according to Herian, has been contractors and builders being too busy, “The hardest thing for us is we’re far from Lincoln and Omaha. We have contractors here, except they are busy. They aren’t looking for work. They have more than enough, which drags things out a little bit longer. You have to plan ahead; things aren’t immediate.”

The Housing Task Force is meant for all of Box Butte County, including Hemingford, and will divide the group up, “This is a problem across Box Butte County. Our task force will have a group that really wants to put their heart and soul into addressing the need for housing in Hemingford and the other half of the group wanting to do the same for Alliance,” Herian said.

The Housing Task Force will be working on writing a formal plan to present to the Alliance City Council in order to start their first project under the CRA. Herian said, “We’ve brainstormed our first project to present to city council. I’m hoping this first project creates a good domino effect to help the community.”