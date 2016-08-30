Ila Hamaker, 93

CRAWFORD — Ila Forest Hamaker, 93, passed away peacefully from this world on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance with her family in attendance.

Ila was born on April 10, 1923 in Crawford to Forest and Ava Elliot Hughes. She grew up in Crawford along with her six sisters and two brothers. They were her best friends and playmates. She married Bill Hamaker on April 1, 1942, in Harrison. They had three children Donna, Billy, and Jimmy. In 1950, the family moved to southern California, where Bill worked as a drywall finisher/painter. After 10 years, in California they moved to Thornton, Colo., for a short while. They then moved on to Crawford in 1963. Bill passed away in January 1993, and Ila continued to live contently in their home until August 2015. She then moved to Alliance to be near her daughter’s family.

Ila loved singing with her sisters and brothers to her husband Bill’s guitar. She also loved drawing, painting, writing poems, stories about her life, and memoirs. She loved school. Late in life she earned her diploma through GED, graduating at the top ten of her class. Best of all, she loved visiting with her grandchildren and the great grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary.

Ila is survived by her sister, Coral Hoar; brother, Roger (Janice) Hughes of Crawford, daughter, Donny (Gary) Roby of Alliance; sons, Bill (Phyllis) Hamaker of Kearney; Jim (Barbara) Hamaker of Aurora, Colo.; six grandchildren Tony Roby (Carolyn Hoff) of Alliance; Cristina Polter (H.R.) of Sidney; Sandi Griepenstroh (Scott) of Central City; Cody Hamaker (Tammy) of Kearney; Jimmy Hamaker (Lisa) of Aurora; Jill Scott (Tom) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; great grandchildren: Gabrielle, Zachary, Aaron, Billy, Kendra, Jocelyn, Zane, Bell, Natalie, Devon, Jimmy, Matthew, Brandon, Kara, Jessica, and Briana; great-great grandchildren: Judah, Olivia, Owen.

Ila is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sisters Irene (Slim) Dietrick, Beaulah (Jim) Cooley, Evelyn (Sheldon) Coburn, Norma Joyce-infant, Richard-infant, Lucille (Laverne) Jensen, Shirley (C.J.) Guggenmos, brothers Milton (Nina) Hughes, and great granddaughter Shelly (Rick) Baird.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Crawford City Cemetery with Pastor Steve Mallery officiating.

Visitation will be at Chamberlain Chapel, Crawford at 9 a.m. A gathering will be at the Eagles Club following the service. Everyone is welcome. Memorials may be sent to the Crawford Library.