Jerry Schwaderer, 61

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Jerry Dale Schwaderer, 61, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, at home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

He was born April 5, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance, the third child of Arthur and Elaine Schwaderer.

He married Vickie Rask of Alliance in 1974. He later married Isabelle Chisholm of Golden, Colo., in 1982.

Jerry worked as a carman for Burlington Northern from 1978 to 1988 in Alliance, South Dakota and Colorado. He subsequently owned and operated Panhandle Door Company in Alliance and Scottsbluff. In 1996 he moved to Colorado, where he worked for Mark VII Equipment and in 2007 created Digital Film Productions.

He is survived by his wife Isabelle, daughters Stephanie (John Kaiser) and Jennifer (Leo) Acosta from his first marriage; and sons Austin and Donald from his second marriage. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy and sister-in-law Paula Fritzler.

He leaves six grandchildren: Chris O’Neill, Nick O’Neill, Joseph Herrera, Steven Kaiser, Jaycee Acosta, and Callista Acosta; among various nieces and nephews, Richard Reitzel, Jason Brett (J.B.) Schwaderer, and niece Jacci Roessner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David and a grandchild Alysya Rae Acosta.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Denver Marriott West, 1717 West Blvd., in Golden, Colorado.