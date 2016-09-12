Kuzmic Sixth At Chadron Invitational

CHADRON — In just the second meet of the season, Alliance’s Kathleen Kuzmic has broke into the top 10 at a meet.

The AHS sophomore placed sixth individually at the Chadron Invitational Saturday morning. In the race, she clocked a personal-best time 22 minutes flat. That was an 18-second improvement off her previous personal-best time of 22:18, which was set one week earlier at the Gering Invitational.

“The highlight of the girls race was Kat Kuzmic taking home the sixth place medal with a personal best time of 22:00,” Alliance High head coach Nate Lanik said. “Not only did she run her best time on a very tough course, she ran a very smart and tactical race, one that she let slip through her hands in Gering.”

Led by Kuzmic, the Alliance High School girls varsity cross country team finished in a tie for seventh place with 103 points.

Gering won the girls division with 20 points, while Hill City, South Dakota took second with 30 points, and Mitchell placed third with 51 points.

Alliance High sophomore Hannah Weare was the second Bulldog to finish in the girls division. She crossed the line in 26:07, while AHS senior McKenna Romick took 51st individually in 26:69.

“Hannah Weare and Kenna Romick, both rookies to the cross country team, ran great races but were just out of the places,” Lanik said.

Junior Madison Stark recorded a personal-best time of 30:57 at the meet. Also running for the AHS girls was Uriah Little Hoop, who finished in 35:53, Sarah Steele, who finished in 38:10, and Katelynne Minich, who finished in 38:18.

“All the girls ran well, but the hills seem to take their toll on the new members to the team,” Lanik said. “We will continue to work on getting in better shape and hopefully we will see good things to come from these ladies.”

The Alliance High boys cross country team finished 11th with 132 points. Gering’s 17 points topped the field to sweep the meet. Chadron placed second with 49 points and Little Wound took third with 55 points.

“The boys race was again difficult for the runners as the hills proved to take everything out of their legs and many were fighting through cramps to get to the finish line,” Lanik said.

Junior Evan Steggs led the way for Alliance with a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 17 seconds. He finished 42nd individually.

Ken Ueno was the second Bulldog to finish for the boys team, clocking a time of 21:30.

Bailey Shimp crossed the line in 22:15, Lane Applegarth finished in 22:26, and Cade Stephenson timed 23:17.

Erik Pollack, who finished in 25:34, Armando Valdez, who finished in 27:36, and Ross Dunn, who finished in 31:16, also ran for the AHS boys.

“Ross Dunn didn’t have the run that he had hoped for, but he showed a lot of guts and heart finishing the race,” Lanik said. “About two miles into the race Ross took an awkward step along the path and rolled his ankle in a hole. He got up and managed to grit out the last mile knowing he wasn’t going to give up and he was going to finish the race he had started.”

Alliance will be back in action at its own invitational September 17 at the Sky View Golf Course.