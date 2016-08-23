Less Than A Year Before The ‘Sun Goes Dark’

ALLIANCE — When talks first began regarding the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse it seemed that the event was forever down the road but this past Sunday marked exactly a year from the big day — the eclipse starts at 10:27 a.m. Aug. 21, 2017, with the full eclipse starting at 11:49 a.m.

This month was the first of the monthly meetings to discuss the events that will take place the weekend leading up to the Monday of the eclipse. The meetings will take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center — anyone in the community is welcome to join. Although the meeting was just the beginning of the planning phases some subcommittee heads were decided and many ideas were thrown out for discussion.

The event, titled “Waitin’ For The Sun To Go Dark,” now has co-chairs for the eclipse committee with Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Director Becci Thomas volunteering to help Visitors Bureau Director Kevin Howard.

Historic Main Street Director Holly Heath stated that she was in Hawaii during an eclipse. She stated, “I was just amazed at the people … I mean they had t-shirts everywhere. I was only there a week and not even during the time of the eclipse.”

Owner of Blue Bird Flowers and Gifts Kendra Schott stated, “That’s already a destination, I’m not saying Alliance isn’t a destination…”

Heath added, “But seeing people from all over the world traveling to talk about it and see it was like wow!”

Schott asked, “My question is are there other maybe more fabulous locations that they can go to where they can see the eclipse about as good? Where maybe people would be more likely to go?”

Howard stated, Casper, Wyo., is actually very close to the centerline and they are expecting 40,000 to 50,000 people but they are also hosting the eclipse chaser convention so people from all over the world will be going there. The convention alone is not going to bring 40,000 to 50,000 people they are expecting many more.

“Tennessee is on there and the center line goes right through Nashville. They are preparing for a bunch of people! So yeah there’s more sought after places.”

Thomas stated, “So on the scale of things us planning for 10,000 is not really a stretch. If Casper is doing 50,000 and Nashville is doing a million then we are kind of right on scale.”

“I’m an optimist but I’m also a realist and I guess I’m just worried about everybody putting a lot of money out for souvenirs and supplies and then it being a bust,” added Schott.

It was then suggested that people only order what they are comfortable with and that they begin selling the items as soon as possible as it will spread the word that Alliance is a prime viewing location.

Howard then stated that no matter the outcome “we need to have a party! Just because it has never happened here before and it’s never going to happen again and we are going to have a few friends in to party with us is what this is all about. Our friends have money and of course we want it. So this (meeting) is all about what do we want to do here in town, where do we want to have it, how can we extend hospitality to these people that are coming to visit us no matter how many there are. What we’ve talked about are these three places and we need some educational events, some kids events, food vendors, and souvenir vendors. Where are we going to park them to go do this?”

It was stated that there is a need to have different themed activities going on at different locations throughout town.

So far educational events will be a planetarium set up by Earl and Patricia Jones and the Education Service Unit 13 at the Performing Arts Center or the museum. Howard is also hopefully that they will be able to have seminars also at the PAC. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we had these ongoing programs to entertain, inform, educate at different locations such as Dobby’s and the museum so we can spread people out and get them to see as many attractions as possible. We have the University of Hawaii who is bringing at least six people out for two weeks to do studies on the eclipse; they have volunteered to do lectures for us.”

Pending the Alliance Public School board’s approval they hope to have kids and family events set up at Bulldog Stadium that will possibly include a bounce house, carnival and games.

Holly Heath and Kalin Krohe volunteered to organize entertainment with a Bands on the Bricks type of event with bands as well as vendors organized by The Chamber and a beer garden organized by the Jaycees.

A number of people volunteered to help with lodging.

They are in need of a couple civic groups to help out with parking and transportation.

Viewing sites will be set up at Carhenge, Laing Lake and the Rodeo Grounds with water and food being served. For suggestions about other places without lights or lights that can be shut off. It is noted that automatic lights may come on in 2 1/2 minutes of the total eclipse ruining the spectacle.

Howard stated, “That’s why we have such a variety of people here because I don’t know how to educate people, I don’t know how to work traffic control, I don’t know how to put up electricity for vendors and so I think we need to form some sub-committees that can handle these different area.”

To serve on a sub-committee, offer suggestions, or for information about the whole event the next meeting will be 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.