ALLIANCE — Charlotte Endorf often stands out in a crowd. Even during the fall festival at Dobby’s Frontier Town where volunteers and visitors mingled in everything from saloon girl dresses to Union soldier uniforms, Endorf represented a snapshot in time in between. A Humanities Nebraska speaker, she presented on the North Platte Canteen over the weekend dressed as a platform girl (white shirt, tan skirt and saddle shoes) and will tell about “The Life And Legacy Of Annie Oakley” tomorrow.

An author, professional speaker and Free Little Library Steward, Endorf will give a public presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Crossroads Assisted Living dining room, 510 West 24th Street. Her program will bring Annie Oakley to life as Endorf dresses in the attire of the famous “greatest woman rifle shot.” She will dispel myths and reveal the true Annie Oakley.

Information on the program notes Oakley was a star attraction of the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show and thrilled audiences around the world with her daring shooting feats. A champion in a man sport, she changed ideas about the abilities of women in the 19th Century.

The presentation is sponsored by Crossroads Assisted Living and Humanities Nebraska.