Local Resident Deploying For The Third Time

ALLIANCE — July 25 Jennifer Jensen leaves her hometown for deployment with the Wyoming Air National Guard. She will fly from Rapid City to Virginia and from there she and the rest of the squad will head to a small sovereign country in Southwest Asia called Qatar for six months. Jensen described the location as “half of it is in Saudi Arabia and half of it is in the Gulf,” with it’s sole land border being Saudi Arabia to the south and the rest of the land surrounded by the Persian Gulf.

This will be her third time making the trip overseas on assignment. Aside from telling a few friends and her family the native Alliance resident usually just disappears and then reappears when she gets home. Expected to just pick things up where she left them.

When asked if she was getting scared as the time draws closer she stated, “It’s not like scared it’s just sad I guess. I think about all of the things that I’m going to miss and it makes me sad but I’m really not scared. It’s just kind of a been there, done that feeling and I know what to expect. There is always that feeling that something could go wrong. So our biggest threat and what I’m going to have to get used to is the heat. With highs exceeding 120 during the day and lows of around 95 at night it should be interesting. Plus 100 percent humidity.”

“Then you have to worry about sand storms when you are over there. This is not like normal sand either, it’s like muddy, dirt sand and it sticks to everything and gets everywhere. I’ve been to Kuwait so I’ve been through a lot of sand storms and kind of know what to expect when they hit but it’s just gross, dirty and hot.”

During her first deployment she went to Kuwait and then to Afghanistan for the second deployment.

Jennifer comes from a big family with three brothers and three sisters. Her parents, Ed and Amy have always supported her decision of enlisting and then re-enlisting. Although she hates the stress that she knows she puts on her family and friends.

“I think the hardest thing for me is saying goodbye and knowing that she is going to miss important things like Christmas and Thanksgiving and that there will be an empty place at the table. But I’m always very proud. Planning a big celebration for when she comes home is always fun though,” said Amy.

She joined the U.S. Air Force in February of 2007. “I did the delayed entry program and I left for basic training in July of 2007. So February of 2017 will be my 10-year mark. I did four years active duty at Buckley Air Force Base then a year and a half in the reserves down in Florida. When I was in active duty that is when I was deployed to Kuwait got home with four or five months left in my enlistment then I took leave because I had leave saved up. Then I transferred to the an air reserve unit down in Florida where I was stationed at Herbert Field and I was there with them for a year and a half but I think I was with them for seven months when I got tasked with the Afghanistan deployment. That was my longest tour and that was seven months. Then I came back decided that I wanted to come home and finish my nursing degree and thought that I would just go join the guard or a reserve unit and I ended up joining the Wyoming National Guard and got tasked for my third deployment.”

Specializing in Intel and communications Jennifer is part of an elite group that has top-secret clearance.

She explained, “The Guard is more, yeah you are still in the military but it’s more like state activation. So we see like last year in Wyoming we were activated for flood relief so we had to go fill sand bags and stuff like that. But with the Reserves state can’t activate you, Air Force activates you. So like they say we need more people in Iraq they can call up the Reserves if they don’t have enough active duty. The Guard is not typically called up so I thought I’d stay in active duty and help out in our country but then I got the call that I was being deployed for the third time … I always kind of expect to be deployed but I really didn’t think that I would be after being with the Air National Guard for only a year and a half. Being in the military you always have the mindset that this is what you signed up to do, this is what I want to do.

“I signed up to serve my country. And I enjoy it! If I didn’t I would not have signed up. It is hard to finish school or go out and start a family.”

Jensen stated that recently she learned that Dairy Queen here in Alliance honors a military discount and stated that it is nice to get that recognition. The veteran stated that more than anything a “thank you” goes a long way.

One thing that she stated that she will miss the most besides her family is good food. Her favorite is breakfast foods but she has been eating at all of her favorite restaurants around town plus having her parents cook her favorites before Monday. Amy is already planning on items to put in care packages to send her daughter but Jennifer stated that the best thing is just to get mail. Just to know that someone is thinking about you enough to send you something is nice. She has asked for one thing, she will use that one thing to keep her focused and help the time go faster, and that is to come home and have a big Thanksgiving Day meal. So it will be Thanksgiving Day in February for the Jensen family.

Jennifer stated, “I’m excited though. I think I’m more excited to get out of here, do something new and take the six months to really think about what I want to do with my life, what I want to do, and focus on myself. It’s change though and I’m the type of person that you need change in your life so I’m excited for that. I’m not excited to leave my family and friends but that is what I signed up to do.”