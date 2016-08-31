Long Road Ahead to Legalize Marijuana in Nebraska

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a second in a series. For the first in the series purchase the Tuesday, Aug. 30 newspaper.

The effort to legalize marijuana touts what it views as positive outcomes if the goal becomes reality.

Mark Elworth Jr. will be pushing to legalize marijuana in Nebraska as his way to promote growth in Nebraska. Now that he has a party in place, what does it take to legalize anything in our state? In his effort to legalize marijuana, Elworth explains, “There are two ways to get anything done in Nebraska. Either you put up a petition, or a senator introduces a bill. Our best option is a petition.”

For a petition, the signatures need to be from registered voters in Nebraska. To register, you need to be 18 years of age or older before or on Election Day in November.

Other requirements: You have to be a U.S. citizen, and live at an address in Nebraska. That’s it. That’s all there is to it. People who have committed a felony in Nebraska, need to wait two years after their sentence to register and become able to vote.

“We need to get these people voting. People on the bottom are disenfranchised, and it is stacked against them. If we get these people to vote, anything could happen,” Elworth expressed. Coupled with needing registered voter signatures, “We need 87,000 good signatures to get it on the 2018 ballot. It has to be on right-sized paper or else we’ll just put them in the shredder. It’s a total mess and everything has to be perfect.”

For information, there is a website explaining more on the Initiative Process and how to circulate a petition at: http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/pdf/init_ref.pdf

“All sorts of people are smoking in Nebraska. It’s everywhere in Nebraska, we’ve already won,” conveyed Elworth.

Elworth and others often point to states where the drug is legal, the closest being Colorado.

According to www.drugpolicy.org, “Since the first retail marijuana stores opened on Jan. 1, 2014, the state of Colorado has benefitted from a decrease in crime rates, a decrease in traffic fatalities, an increase in tax revenue and economic output from retail marijuana sales, and an increase in jobs.”

Based off of a Status Report: Data released by the state Department of Revenue reveals that tax revenue from retail marijuana sales amounted to $40.9 million between January 2014 and October 2014, not including revenue from medical marijuana and licenses and fees, according to www.colorado.gov.

What happened with that money? “The Colorado joint budget committee set aside $2.5 million to increase the number of health professionals in Colorado public schools. Many of the newly hired health workers, including nurses and social workers, will focus on mental health support and on programs to educate students about drug use,” according to www.denverpost.com.

The economic growth of Colorado was the fastest in the entire United States at that time. They’ve allocated money for youth prevention and education to focus on drug prevention, mental health programs, community development programs, and a list of many other things.

That is all just recreational use. What about medical purposes for marijuana or cannabis?

Taken from www.webmd.com, “Pain is the main reason people ask for a prescription, says Barth Wilsey, MD, a pain medicine specialist at the University of California Davis Medical Center. It could be from headaches, a disease like cancer, or a long-term condition, like glaucoma or nerve pain.”

Doctors have been prescribing marijuana to treat muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, nausea for cancer chemotherapy, poor appetite or weight loss caused by chronic illness such as HIV or nerve pain, seizure disorders, and Crohn’s disease.

Watch for the next part in the series concerning opposition to legalizing marijuana in Nebraska.