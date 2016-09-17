Losing An Uncle Who Wasn’t An Uncle

By KEVIN HORN

T-H Contributor

It happened 26 years ago this week.

But it seems like only yesterday.

Early on the morning of Saturday, September 15, 1990, I received a blow that took me longer to recover from than it probably did the average Nebraska football fan.

I’d signed KCOW Radio on the air at 5 a.m. and had completed about two-and-a-half hours of my morning show when I threw the switches that brought to the airwaves Mike Glesinger’s Saturday morning coaches show, which originated from McDonald’s. Mike interviewed local coaches for 30 minutes, so it was a good time for me to read the local newspapers and relax. As I unfolded the Scottsbluff Star-Herald and located the sports section, I saw the stunning headline which revealed that longtime Nebraska football play-by-play announcer Lyell Bremser had died. My heart sank to my stomach, and I stared at the headline for at least 60 seconds before reading the story.

Bremser, 73, had died of bacterial pneumonia while hospitalized in Arizona.

At first, I felt like I had lost a close friend. Then I felt like I had lost my favorite uncle. The kind of uncle who had taken me fishing, to the circus, out to eat, or to a football game, you know the type. That’s what Lyell Bremser was to me — an uncle who had taken me to a ballgame every Saturday for 15 years. His colorful descriptions had created a gridiron theater in my mind from when I discovered the Huskers in 1969 until his retirement in 1983.

And win, lose, or tie, Uncle Lyell made the ballgame fun.

A few minutes after reading about his death, I began re-living the days of walking through the southeast Nebraska countryside, listening to Lyell while my dog, Wolffang, trotted alongside. The mental rewind also took me back to several games at Memorial Stadium with Lyell in my left ear, as he transported me from row 90 to just a few feet from the action. Simply put, Lyell’s death caused me to yearn for my youth, which was more than 13 years in the past.

During the days following Bremser’s death, I became more and more homesick for Valparaiso and Lincoln. A severe case of nostalgiaitis had infected my heart, mind and soul. I was mourning the loss of someone whom I had never met, yet had played such an important role during my childhood and early adulthood. Work became less and less enjoyable, and the boredom was so intense it was oozing out my ears. About two weeks later, I determined I had had enough of western Nebraska and wanted to move back to the Lincoln area. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but my options were wide-open. I could find a job somewhere or return to school. Going back to school seemed like the most sensible option. I was 31 years old, single, and had plenty of time to start another career.

I submitted my resignation to KCOW, but promised GM Mike Garwood I would stay until November 1, which was a month away.

Garwood told me if I changed my mind, I was welcome to stay.

Much to my surprise, Mom and Dad had no problem with me moving home and said I could stay with them until I decided what I wanted to do. So I spent several September and October weekends moving boxes to my parents’ home, located a few miles southwest of Valparaiso. While traveling across the state and contemplating my future, the Cornhuskers rolled to decisive victories over Minnesota, Oregon State, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State.

The 365-mile trips across Nebraska from Alliance to Valparaiso gave me plenty of time to think, and as the weeks passed, the sting of Bremser’s death was easing and I was viewing things in a different light. The thought of sponging off Mom and Dad at age 31 wasn’t very appealing, and the fear of going in debt began to gnaw away at my financially conservative psyche.

I was having second thoughts. Should I move east or stay in the west? Go back to school or stay employed at KCOW? Go in debt or retain financial security? Going back to school excited me, but my fear of debt ultimately overruled my original decision to move east. By late October KCOW had not found anyone to replace me, so I asked Garwood if I could stay, and he approved.

The death of a childhood uncle, who wasn’t an uncle, nearly altered my life with, what are now, unthinkable consequences. Had I followed through with my original plan, there wouldn’t have been a Cynthia, Kacey and Christa in my world.

Man, Woman and Child, what a void!