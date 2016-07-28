LTE Response To “Capital Punishment Hurts More Than The Executed”

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to “Capital Punishment Hurts More Than The Executed” published in the July 23 edition of the Times-Herald.

Dear Sir,

After reading this article, I then searched the remainder of the paper to find the opposing viewpoints to your article. Why? Because there were none.

To avoid any misunderstanding by anyone, I was at this meeting Thursday evening, from beginning to end. I counted those in attendance, and my tally is as follows: 1. The church minister 2. One news reporter 3. six men and women who appeared to be with the groups — Nebraskans Against The Death Penalty, and Retain A Just Nebraska 4. Six ladies 5. One lone man — me, and 6. One Nebraska state senator who voted to repeal the death penalty.

Nowhere in your article did I find any mention of the reasons not to eliminate the death penalty. 1. How about the victims of these horrendous murders, those who lose children and family members by the perpetrators of these unwonted killings? 2. If these killers by virtue of eliminating the death penalty, are

instead given life in prison without parole, what is to stop them from killing again and again and again? What if they kill guards, other prisoners, doctors, lawyers, priests or ministers, after all they can never receive anything more than life in prison without parole?

As you end your article, you stated, “We are the storytellers, stories we wish we didn’t have to tell,” White aaid. How about finishing this story by providing your readers with the opposing views. I realize you may receive comments from someone who will throw out the routine questions: Where is the state going to acquire the drugs necessary to humanely kill these people? Who is going to pay for these drugs? How can they acquire them legally from another country? Those issues can be resolved in a timely manner, even if they have to change the method of execution. Your article states “Maly explained Governor Pete Rickets had the issue put back on the ballot so Nebraskans can once again vote on it.” Nowhere is it mentioned that there was an extensive petition drive throughout Nebraska, where registered voters were given the opportunity to sign these petitions that will then allow the issue to be on the ballot for the General Election to be held in November. The petition signers won the issue by a landslide, and it was the registered voters, not Governor Pete Rickets, who worked tirelessly to bring the issue to voters. In my opinion,

with an issue as important as using the death penalty, the vote of the majority of Nebraska registered voters should be the determining factor, not just the Nebraska state senators.

Art Thomsen

Alliance