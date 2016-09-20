Luger Verbally Commits To UNK Basketball Program

KEARNEY –Over the last several months, Alliance High School senior Austin Luger has grown quite fond of the recruiting process.

“It’s actually kind of fun. It’s like having a girlfriend,” Luger said with a laugh.

That’s a promising sign that Luger made the right choice, according to Alliance High head boys basketball coach Roger Trennepohl.

“There are two things you have to do when you’re being recruited,” Trennepohl said. “Go where they want you, not necessarily where you want to go. The first step is go where you’re wanted.

“Second, if you go where you’re wanted and it’s where you like, you have a marriage.“

And Luger found that marriage with the University of Nebraska Kearney basketball program.

Luger, a 6-foot-7 senior for the Bulldogs decided on UNK after his second trip to Kearney last Tuesday. Luger has verbally committed to Kearney, picking over Chadron State and Minot State University out of North Dakota.

Recently, Luger had narrowed his decision down to Chadron State and Kearney, he said. He connected well with both coaches and would fit in well with either offensive scheme.

In the end, however, Luger found a home in Kearney.

“I felt like it was the perfect fit for me,” Luger said. “The style of play, they have a beautiful campus, everything about it was nice.”

Luger noted Kearney’s history – 24 National Tournament appearances, 25 seasons with 20 wins or more, nine All-Americans and nine Academic All-Americans — certainly made a difference.

Plus, Kearney’s two-big man scheme helped.

“As (Kearney head coach Kevin Lofton) started talking about what they’re running, I even told the Lugers I think Kearney may be a good fit just because of offensive system,” Trennepohl said.

“Kearney just seemed like a fit. I’m a CSC guy. I’m an Eagle, and I really like (Chadron State head coach) Coach (Houston) Reed and so did Austin. It just seemed like after the visit, Austin was pretty sure that Kearney is where he wanted to go,” Trennepohl said.

But while Luger enjoyed the entire recruiting process – which dates back to his sophomore year – he’s ready to have it all behind him. He has more left on his plate for the Bulldog basketball program, after all.

“I’m going to be working on winning a state championship,” Luger said.

Luger can officially sign a letter of intent later this year.

“I’m excited for him,” Trennepohl said. “I’m excited that we can get better and focus on our year.”