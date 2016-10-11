Manion, Dobson Named Western Conference Assistant COY

ALLIANCE – Two Alliance High School coaches were recently named as the 2015-16 Western Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.

Heidi Manion, an assistant coach for the AHS girls basketball team was named the 2015-16 Western Conference Female Assistant Coach of the Year, while Duane Dobson, a longtime assistant wrestling coach for the Bulldogs was named the 2015-16 Western Conference Male Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hear a little bit from each coach below.

Heidi Manion

Heidi Manion considers herself to be in a unique situation.

The Alliance High School alum has had the opportunity to begin and develop her coaching career in her hometown for nearly two decades now.

“That’s one thing to come back to your hometown and teach, it makes it exciting to work with some people that you had as teachers when you were in high school,” Manion said.

“I love the game of basketball and I’m very proud to be an alumni of Alliance High. To work with the kids and see them grow and see success — the kids are what make you keep doing it.”

Manion has certainly seen plenty of success during her reign as assistant coach for the Alliance High School girls basketball team.

Several years ago, in fact, Manion and head coach Dave Sautter, who taught and coached Manion during her time at Alliance High School, created a class B powerhouse for a handful of years.

After Sautter and Manion won the Class B Nebraska State Girls Basketball Championship in 2007, Sautter stepped away for several years. During Sautter’s time away from the court, Manion continued with her assistant role.

Sautter rejoined Manion and the AHS girls basketball team this past season.

The duo led a team that won three games the year previously to the Class B-6 District Tournament Championship.

“It’s just right back where we were before,” she said. “I worked for now four head coaches, but they’ve all been apart of the program for an extensive period of time, so there hasn’t been a lot of change. We’re still doing the same things we’ve always been doing, it’s just someone else has the head coaching title.”

Through those four head coaches, Manion has been mostly behind the scenes, primarily focusing on developing the younger players by coaching the junior varsity girls basketball team.

Helping develop those younger players this past season, which saw several sophomores and freshmen break onto the varsity roster, no doubt, played a role in earning Manion her Western Conference Female Coach of the Year last season.

Manion was nominated by Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker, and selected by a panel of Western Conference activities directors and superintendents.

“It is exciting,” Manion said of the honor. “Anytime you’re recognized for something you like to do, it’s exciting, and to be recognized by your peers, I think, makes it even more special.

“It’s a great honor and to be nominated and awarded with Duane (Dobson) makes it that much more special. He’s just a coaching legend in Alliance.”

Manion will enter her 19th year serving as the assistant coach for the Alliance High School girls basketball team.

Duane Dobson

Alliance’s Duane Dobson has been in coaching for 45 years now.

Over the years, he’s been named the Nebraska Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year and helped lead the AHS wrestling team to three state team titles.

He’s seen 28 individual state titles return to the Alliance Wrestling Room, and has guided hundreds of other wrestlers in the community.

And now, for just the second time in his career, Dobson has been named the Western Conference Male Assistant Coach of the Year.

“I appreciate it, I really do, but I don’t coach for the awards, “ Dobson said. “I coach for the kids.”

And Dobson’s group of kids this past season on the wrestling mat were certainly special.

Some of the most special of Dobson’s career, in fact.

“Through all the years it has never been this pleasant since Coach (Dr. Scott) Ruff has been here,” Dobson said. “Really. Honestly. He’s a super individual.”

For a man that has coached since 1971 that’s high praise. Still, it’s easy to see what Dobson sees in that group.

The 2015-16 Bulldog wrestling team became the first Alliance wrestling team to go undefeated in duals since the 1990s. Alliance was a perfect 19-0 in duals over the course of the season.

“We don’t have any problems in there and these kids are all working together,” Dobson said. “We’re one.”

And Dobson has been one with the Alliance wrestling community going on 46 years now. Over the years, Dobson has become synonymous with Bulldog wrestling.

The longtime assistant coach, who wrestled for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during his career, has dedicated plenty of his free time to Alliance wrestling. He’s a regular instructor in open gyms and helps out with the youth wrestling club.

Plus, he attends nearly every high school practice in-season, too.

Dobson even uses his vacation days at work for wrestling.

“I usually use most of my vacation within a day or two of going all to my wrestling stuff,” he said. “That’s fine. That’s my vacation.

“That’s my relief.”

That’s been his life dream, really, he said.

Ever since Dobson developed a true love for wrestling in college for the Huskers, he’s been passionate about teaching the sport to the youth of Alliance.

“I just wanted to come back,” Dobson said. “This is what I always wanted to do because I had a man that helped me and I wanted to give my time back to my town.”

So the two-time Western Conference Male Coach of the Year will continue to give back on the wrestling mat.