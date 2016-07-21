Mini Cooper Rally Sets Record For Carhenge Gift Shop

ALLIANCE — If you left your house at all yesterday you were sure to see at least one Mini Cooper. The colorful, eye catching ultra-compact cars seemed to be never ending throughout the day. More than 900 Mini Cooper owners began the rally in Atlanta and will cross the finish line in Palm Springs, Calif. With an estimated 3,000-5,000 joining for parts of the route along the way.

“At any one moment 3,000, 2,000, 4,000 Coopers,” stated Jesse Nelson. She and her husband Norman have coordinated the route and do their best to keep the drivers updated with headsets. They live in Shasta, Calif., so you can follow the rally through Shasta Minis on Facebook.

“This is our third rally. It’s every two years and it’s always a different route so you guys won’t be on the route again, this is it!” stated J. Nelson.

“Our car’s name is Pooper! They all have names! All of the cars are different, you will not find any that are the same,” added N. Nelson.

He said, “Each of the rallies have a charity and this run is Defy Hunger (with many of the cars displaying #defyhunger stickers.) As of this morning we have accumulated enough money for 918,000 plus meals and we are shooting for over 1 million.”

“It’s the Mini community. We support folks and we have a great time doing it,” stated J. Nelson.

It was day 11 of a cross-country tour for the group called Mini Takes The States. For the day they started at Mt. Rushmore and make a pit stop at Carhenge before heading to Cheyenne. The area around Mt. Rushmore was described as, “Considered the sacred center of the world by the Sioux and Cheyenne, you will too will be inspired by the rugged landforms, rolling Black Hills and Custer State Park. Free roaming bison, elk, big horn sheep, deer and mountain lions inhabit these lands. Watch your speed around the curves. Wildlife has the right-of-way and they know it!”

The itineraries description for Carhenge was, “No, it wasn’t built by Druids. This copy of England’s Stonehenge is erected in 1987 using 39 American made cars. It’s novelty draws film production crews as well as 60,000 visitors each year!”

This piqued the curiosity of the Mini Cooper drivers.

Overall, the rally drivers filled up seven full pages of the guest registry at the Carhenge Pit Stop with the gift shop selling a record number of souvenirs. The car counter counted nearly 800 cars all together throughout the day with an estimated 1,900 people visiting the attraction that averages over 400 daily.

A colorful Australian born man from Las Vegas was traveling the route with his Australian mother and two young children. His name was Agro and he was driving an orange Mini Cooper named Bobby and stated that he and his mom had been to Stonehenge and they thought Carhenge was the coolest thing they had seen on the trip so far.

One couple from a small town near Charlotte, North Carolina will be traveling about 7,000 miles total. The couple has three Mini Coopers but is driving their newest red Mini Cooper that they had not named yet but were thinking about Clifford.

“This is neat, really neat! On the way home we’re going to go through Cadillac Ranch but we read some bad things about that one so I was not excited to see Carhenge but I’m really surprised at how nice this is! They do it right here and you folks should be proud!” stated Steve Carrigan.

“It’s a lot of fun. We are just now getting to the good part once we got through Minnesota. We were with the group last year and we went through Nebraska but not here. This is wonderful!” added his wife Lisa Carrigan.

Alliance business owner Tawny Weaver stated that she saw 126 on the way back to Alliance from Scottsbluff. “The first 10 I didn’t think to much of but they just kept coming!”

Local resident Dodi Megli stated, “It’s insane how many I’ve seen. I couldn’t even keep track, the little buggers are everywhere. It’s like Sturgis for Mini Coopers out there.”

They were different colors and decorated different with stickers such as “I’m one in a MINIon” “Buckle Up I want to try something … Let’s Rally! Mini Takes The States 2016”

A white Cooper with a Ghost Buster theme including the Ghost Buster’s logo and Slimer looking out the back window with “Who You Gonna Call?” underneath.

One Cooper with a Florida license plates was an exact replica of the Wallace and Gromit Anti-Pesto S.W.A.T. Team car complete with spots painted to look like rust.

The rally is described as, “The epic cross country journey with thousands of fellow Mini enthusiasts. A life experience. One that should be on your bucket list.”