Motorcyclist Life Flighted After Accident

BEREA — A passerby observed debris and reported it Monday afternoon just south of the Berea overpass near the Highway 2 turnoff on Highway 385. The driver, Monte Braun, about 46 years old, had gone off the roadway about 595 feet, at which point the motorcycle struck a pole. He was found 30 feet beyond the light pole where the motorcycle had come to a stop.

There is evidence of a high rate of speed. It is being investigated for DUI and drugs as well. The investigation is ongoing and information was provided by Deputy Rodriguez of Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Information about injuries sustained is unavailable at this time, but Braun was life flighted from Box Butte General Hospital to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.