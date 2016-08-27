Museum In Search Of Local Yearbooks To Be Digitized

ALLIANCE — Having both graduated from Alliance High School, Knight Museum Director Becci Thomas and museum employee Cindy Zurn know the importance of preserving the school’s history. So when the chance just “fell into” Thomas’ lap to have all of the yearbooks that they have available at the museum digitized she knew she had to take the opportunity.

Just as one digitizing project was almost complete she was contacted by the Oklahoma Correctional Industry who were offering their services completely free of charge.

“We don’t think the Alliance High School Annuals started before 1945. We can’t find any from before then. We have Alliance, St. Agnes and Hemingford. We are looking to borrow the years that we don’t have but we would love it if anyone would like to donate those years if at all possible,” Thomas said.

The OCI received a grant and they are doing this for libraries and museum annual collections across the country. The catch is that when that money runs out there will be no more work done for free so the museum would like to get these sent out no later than Oct. 1 if at all possible.

“We do have Hemingford’s going back quite a ways but it’s really the way newer ones that we’re missing,” Thomas added. Although the case is quite the opposite for Alliance with the collection missing a lot of the later years.

“We would really be so inclined and would love it if someone would offer to buy us one every year when the new ones come out. If they would maybe like to make a donation in a family’s or family member’s name that would be great. We do watch on eBay to see if there’s ever any but there has never been anyone there that we needed,” stated Thomas.

A growing number of libraries and museums either have or are in the process of digitizing their collections.

For directors, the move makes perfect sense. In the age of Facebook and Instagram, high school yearbooks remain hugely popular. Thomas and Zurn said those diving into genealogical research or just looking to reminisce come look at the yearbooks.

“These are a big draw for us people come in here ALL the time looking for these. It settles a lot of arguments. People will set around at the coffee shop and say ‘well he graduated in ’57 no he didn’t it was ’58’ and pretty soon they come and look it up and then they are all really happy. It’s a huge draw. We did recently receive a big input of the newer ones from the high school but we got all that they had. Same with Hemingford. We got them from the library up there but those stop in ’97 and we don’t have anything newer than that. There’s a few years where there were no annuals published that year. But we don’t think AHS’s started much earlier than 1945 because I think what they used to do really early on is they would put out the Spud newspaper at the end of every year in May and it would be kind of a special issue that would have kind of the same stuff annuals would have like pictures of the seniors. We do have a lot of the old Spuds but we do not have a full collection of those,” said Thomas.

“They are big for us because people use them all the time. They’re great for people who went to school here. You know school records are one of the few things that are kind of unobtainable and this just ties in with that whole LDS collection kind of thing. We’re just making all we have digital in case of flood, fire, or whatever. These things will be at least preserved. My next thing is we are looking for a place that would come in and digitize all of the old newspapers that we have. So far these two things have just fell into place and to have to pay someone to do something like this would cost you at least a penny to a penny and a half a page plus you would have to pay to ship them somewhere.”

As of right now the museum needs years 1974, 1980, 1981, 1987, 1990, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 for the Alliance High School collection: 1957, 1958, and 1977 for the St. Agnes collection: and then 1954, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 for the Hemingford collection.

“We also have three of Hyannis and two from Lakeside that go back into the ‘20s, ‘30s or ‘40s, something like that,” stated Thomas. They have several from Alliance Middle School, several memory books from as early as 1914 and even a few records from the Alliance High School choir. “We have a couple books going back to the 30s ‘40s and ‘50s of country schools here with pictures of classes in front of their schools. These are really biggies for us.

“In our school files we also have an individual file folder for every class going back to 1892 and say we find an obituary and someone was a student here but there’s no family left and nobody to tie it to our cemetery project but in the obituary it says they graduated in 1942 then we will put it in the 1942 folder. Or teachers we have a separate folder for teachers,” added Thomas.

Often when classes have reunions, get togethers, or other news they often bring by copies of pictures or books for their class folders.

Since they only own maybe a single copy of each year, they worry about wear and tear as well as the threat of vandalism should a visitor decide to cut out a favorite photo or page. Those concerns vanish with electronic copies.

The OCI even offered to cover the cost of shipping which would be very high at a possible 150 pounds of books or better. After the books hit their loading docks it will take the teams an estimated six to eight weeks to digitize the books depending on how many the museum is able to collect.

So if you have one of the years that was mentioned above somewhere tucked away in a closet or on a bookshelf that you would like to donate to make the collections complete before they are sent off to be digitized please let the museum know or drop by your copy at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. If you are not willing to part with your annual that is fine you are more than welcome to loan your copy to the museum and they will get it back to you when they get the collections back.