New Food Services At Alliance Public Schools

ALLIANCE — Lunchtime seems to be pretty important to anybody who loves food, but more so to people who are busy. For some, it is the only break they get at their job. For others, it is a reason to meet with someone in their time off. For students, it can be chaotic.

From 11:38 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. is lunchtime at the local high school and middle school. Just 30 minutes for lunch on an open campus for the high school can get to be difficult for students to manage their time, especially if they decide to hit up fast food or a restaurant during lunch hour in Alliance.

Fortunately, there is a new service that has taken over and revamped lunch for students during crunch time.

Taher Inc., School Lunch Management Services, has planted its roots throughout the Alliance Public Schools to take over the lunch program. Kathleen Peters is a Food Service Specialist employed by Taher, “We also take care of the Early Childhood Program and the Alternative High School Program, so we’re feeding everybody.”

“I don’t know what they did in the previous years, and certainly don’t want to come across negative about those things. I’m sure they did a great job,” Peters conveyed. She continued with the differences between the previous years and what’s to come this year, “We have more offerings this year. Currently, we serve 4 to 5 different offerings a day at the middle school and high school. At both elementary schools, they have 2 choices a day at lunch. Everybody has 2 choices at breakfast.”

July 25 was when a contract was awarded to Taher Inc. Peters remarked, “It’s rather late for us to take on a contract. Normally we have about a 2 to 3 month lease time when a contracted is awarded and in that time we do extensive training with our staff. We got this program up and running in just under nine days, which is unheard of.”

The staff at the high school consists of Linda Bradford, Spence Gonzalez, and Diane Hladik. When asked what has been different, they each voiced their opinion. Bradford said, “The pay is better.” Gonzalez expressed, “This is the top of the line for kids.” Hladik, the veteran of the three, mentioned, “There is a wider variety.” The students seem to agree.

Sydnie Waldron, a sophomore at the high school, said, “The one thing I don’t like are the big lines that come with it, but that is because it’s probably a better system than it was. The thing I really like? I don’t know, I feel like it’s more efficient; the quality is better.”

Dawson Quick, senior, responded, “The food tastes better. I like having options.”

Steven Kaiser, also a senior, weighed in following Dawson, “I agree with him, but it is more expensive.”

Christian Hawley, another senior, suggested, “It would be cool if they could group some of the items together instead of buying them individually.”

Monica Garza, sophomore, voiced, “It is very different. I really like the variety.”

Though there has been some light criticism, the students seem to overall enjoy this new experience. AHS Principal George Clear said that there were more choices and more participation.

“It was a fast and furious draw out. The administrative staff, the teachers, the janitors, the staff that I hired; everybody has just been really willing to roll with it and I can’t thank them all enough,” said Peters. The impossible seems to have been made possible due to the efforts of everybody involved.