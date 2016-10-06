No. 7 Alliance Plays No. 2 McCook At Districts Today

GERING – The Alliance High School softball team’s nine wins on the season are the most in program history in many recent years.

In fact, over the last 13 years, the Bulldogs had only won more than two games in any given season just twice.

“It’s been an exciting year, we’ve seen a lot of improvement out of the girls and they put numerous hours throughout the year in the offseason, summer and now,” Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said. “

And it all comes down to (Thursday),”

It all comes down to today – the Class B-6 District Softball Tournament in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Alliance, which earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will play second-seeded McCook today at 2 p.m. at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.

“We know we have to be clean defensively and be able to execute defensively,” Palomo said. “That will keep us in ball games. We’ve been practicing hard this week and I think if we bring in a good attitude and have confidence, we should make a run at this tournament.”

Looking through the tournament bracket, which includes top-seeded North Platte (20-9), second-seeded McCook (13-11), third-seeded Gothenburg (19-11), fourth-seeded Gering (13-11), fifth-seeded Scottsbluff (13-15), sixth-seeded Lexington (11-15) and seventh-seeded Alliance (9-13), Palomo doesn’t see any one team running away easily with the district crown.

Most teams played pretty close throughout the season, the AHS coach explained.

“Anybody can be beat,” he said. “As you can see, the overall win-loss records are very close with every team.”

Alliance and it’s opponent today – McCook – have met just once previously this season.

In that game, McCook defeated Alliance 7-1 in the McCook Invitational near the beginning of September.

“We had one bad inning against McCook last time we played them,” Palomo said. “It should have been a one-run ball game. Grace (Tolstedt) pitched really well against them.”

So, to make sure Alliance doesn’t give up that one inning the second time around, Palomo has been focusing his practices around the defense.

If Alliance plays clean defensively, the Bulldogs have just as good of a shot in this tournament as any, Palomo said.

“It just comes down to playing defense,” Palomo said. “We’ll find ways to score, that’s for sure, but if we play clean defensively behind Grace and if she’s on, it could be an exciting day for us.”

First pitch between Alliance and McCook is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in Gering. Regardless of the outcome, Alliance will play again at 4 p.m. today. The Class B-6 District Tournament will run through Friday afternoon.

Weather forecasts show a high near 44 in Gering with 5-to-10 mph wind. There is a 70 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m.

“We just need to be a mentally tougher team and can’t let that (cold) interfere with our play,” Palomo said.

“I imagine nerves will be flying, but if we play with confidence, we’ll be fine. It should be an exciting day. I’m proud of the way the girls have played throughout the season and their improvement and I’m honored to be their coach.”