Old West Balloon Fest Activities This Weekend In Scottsbluff Area

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, nope it’s a whole bunch of hot air balloons! That’s what people might be saying if they are planning to attend the Old West Balloon Fest this Labor Day weekend in the Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell areas.

Although the massive hot air balloons won’t take flight until early Saturday morning the event kicks off on Friday with a concert at the 5 Rocks Amphitheater in Gering sponsored by Bluffs Broadcasting. Rodney Atkins will be the featured guest with Aaron Copeland opening, gates open at 6 p.m. Atkins is a country music star with 11 hit songs playing on country music radio stations. Hits such as “If you’re going through hell,” “The farmer’s daughter,” “Watching you” and “Take the back road.” Nate Christopher from Bluffs Broadcasting said in a news release that, “his musical range will please crowds of all ages.”

Saturday evening is the rock night for the Old West Balloon Fest with Lita Ford, Jack Russell’s Great White and Winger, gates once again open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for each show or discounted combined tickets can be purchased at the ticket outlet at Bluff’s Broadcasting in Scottsbluff.

The actual balloon event is sponsored by KNEB and will feature a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday morning called Sunrise Launches. Gates will open at 5:30 a.m. at the Old Mitchell Airport. Launch time is of course subject to change if the weather decides that it does not want to cooperate. Parking and admission for the event are both free. Breakfast vendors and a kids’ zone will be on site. Tune into KNEB for live traffic and weather reports.

Saturday morning of the fest will coincide with the first Nebraska Husker game of the season. According to a news release, “Organizers announced that on Saturday morning, during the first sunrise hot air balloon launch, attendees will join all of Western Nebraska in paying tribute to #27 Sam Foltz. Prior to the launch, attendees can purchase red Husker Balloons printed with Sam’s number 27 for $1 each; the balloons paying tribute to Nebraska’s punter will be released simultaneously as the hot air balloons launch … Thanks to the generous sponsors and attendees of the 2016 Old West Balloon Fest, Saturday morning’s red #27 balloon launch will be breathtaking and emotional tribute to our state’s and local heroes.”

For the closing ceremony the balloons will light up the night sky Sunday evening for the Night Glow Festival. The balloons will glow at dusk for one hour. This event is taking place at the West Nebraska Regional Airport with gates opening at 5 p.m. The balloons are on the field but do not ascend. As the pilots fire their burners, attendees will watch the balloons glow against the blackness of the night sky, synchronized to special music. Attendees will be given the opportunity to walk around the field and talk to the pilots during the event.

Food vendors will be there as well as a kids’ expo and live entertainment. The kids’ expo will include kite building, fames and face painting among other activities. Nightglow will feature a tribute honoring local law enforcement with the funds raised being donated to local law enforcement agencies. Commemorative t-shirts honoring law enforcement, designed by LOGOZ, will be on sale at the event.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, marketing chairman for the Old West Balloon Fest stated, “Although I don’t have the home communities of the 19 attending pilots; I can tell you that we have pilots coming from seven states for the event and one pilot from as far away as Louisville, Ky.”

Many from Alliance plan to attend including Chris and Katie Arends with their son T.J. They have not attended in the past years but Chris attended as a child and it’s a favorite childhood memory for him.