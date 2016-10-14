Over 25,000 Hours Logged By Dobby’s Volunteers

ALLIANCE — Over 30 years ago Lori White had been out to Dobby’s Frontier Town for a couple different fall festivals over the years and stated that she had mentioned a time or two that she was a carpenter and would come out to help if needed. For some reason they were never able to coordinate that, but “then in 2009 when Dobby passed away they put a notice in the paper that they were looking for volunteers to help with the facility or they were going to have to level it. So I went to the first meeting thinking about all of Dobby’s dreams not being preserved,” she stated.

She stated that Dixie Nelson, then Chamber director, convinced her to go to volunteer as carpenters. “Well Dixie never got the chance to get out there and the rest is history,” she chuckled.

In the beginning White stated that they had to start by telling the public what they really had out there. Since Dobby didn’t believe in painting buildings, keeping the grounds groomed, or even preserving in the aspect of maintenance on the buildings. White stated that their first job was to start painting the buildings to preserve them and clearing out areas.

“From there it was just massive, massive amounts of cleanups. Probably the first two years easily were spent cleaning up, fixing, sorting and putting things where they belong. So without all of the volunteers it would have been nothing but the past. It would have been tragic because boy there are some really neat things out there,” stated White.

They went from 19 buildings when Dobby passed to 26, soon to be 27, as a new building will be added to the grounds tomorrow. The new building came from a backyard in Bridgeport. It is not really clear what the building once was but at least half of the building will be turned into a carpenter’s tool shop. As they have several donations from people in town that need to be displayed including a pedal operated scroll saw.

“I’m like the strangest person ever when it comes to doing stuff like this. As we are flagging the building through town with flashers tears are running down my face because I’m so excited. Some girls get excited about clothes but I get excited about buildings. You just get this adrenaline rush because it’s finally happening. And knowing that we already have it specifically for something really makes it neat because we’ve just been waiting for a building to put the stuff in. It’s going to be an awesome display for next season,” said White.

As long as the weather holds out she and Craig Barthel are out there working. The new building will be located north of the Anderson cabin and will be ready for tours next year.

White describes Barthel as her right hand man and stated that she wouldn’t know what she would do without him.

Craig Barthel is known as the sheriff of the frontier town. He stated, “Anything that needs to be done I do, construction, paint, whatever it might be. It’s a hobby; it’s fun and it kind of gets in your blood. We always need volunteers so if someone wants to come up and get it in their blood they are welcome. It really does make it all worth it when you hear the comments from the people that see what is going on and you hear that they really enjoy it, it just makes it all worth while.”

He and his wife Mary both volunteer at Dobby’s. He added, “We are just trying to preserve history for the younger generations because there are so many of them that don’t have any idea what went on. It’s really fun when you give a tour to somebody from the Netherlands, India, China, or Sweden and they don’t know what it’s all about until you start talking to them and telling them what the pioneers went through to settle this country.”

He noted that since 2009 when Dobby passed he has helped do a lot. He stated, “We’ve moved a lot of buildings in and added a lot of buildings. We’ve done a lot and made a lot of changes since 2009. Things have really grown.”

One person that has been there from the very beginning is Dobby’s daughter in-law Liz Lee. “When we started this project we had no idea it would last this long. It’s one of those that our biggest hope is that the community appreciates what has been given to them. We are exceptionally fortunate that we have high quality attractions in town and most of them are free. It started out as a retirement project for Dobby so my hubby and I jumped into it more or less just to please him. We’ve seen it grow over the years and become worthy of being a town attraction with room to grow. It has a lot to offer. We’ve watched it grow from one building to 26 now so we’ve seen all of it. Dobby would just be thrilled to see what it has become. He would adore that there are people that are interested in the same type of things he was in,” said Liz.

Liz added that none of it could have been done without the direction and passion of White. “The real irony of it is that Lori did not like history in school at all but here she is living it. I tease her all the time that she is the reincarnation of Dobby himself because she gets excited about the same things that he would to get excited about. Only Lori is a lot more into making it pretty and safe.”

“Lori came to us when we had our community meeting when Denny and I had decided that it was time for us to turn it over to the community if they wanted it. Well she was at that first meeting and before we knew it the ones that were interested sat down and talked about it and nominated Lori as president before she knew what hit her. She took that challenge on whole-heartedly. Lori is kind of an all around tradesman, she’s skilled in her carpentry work … and she’s very good at so many things. We have different volunteers that do different things but not many that can do it all. Lori is one of those that does not do 100 percent of everything but she’d like to if she had enough hours in the day. She’s like Dobby in that way. Don’t tell her she can’t do something because the next thing you’ll know it’s done,” said Liz with a smile.

A board runs dobby’s Frontier Town with many members and as mentioned White is the president, Triangle Electric’s Bruce Faber is vice president and the title of secretary and treasurer belongs to Peggy Miles.

When asked about White and the volunteers, Miles stated, “She is unbelievable, she’s a saint out there. If it were not for her that place would not be what it is today. That place is so into her heart and she just lives for that place. And Craig he’s just the same. He puts in so many hours but that is just him, he loves it. All the rest of the volunteers have to love it too for what they do because they spend so many hours there. I just can’t praise them enough.”

White stated, “A lot of my volunteers volunteer for a lot of other organizations so I’m just thankful for the time that they can give me. There are some people that put in a lot of hours but they love every minute of it. We’re just a big family out there.”

She stated that before the fall festival she was just at 8,000 volunteer hours but has logged probably 200-300 since then. All together the volunteers of Dobby’s Frontier Town have logged right around 26,500 hours since they began keeping track.

Craig added, “Every time we work over two hours up there we write it down. I write my hours down on my calendar and that way at the end of the month I can add them all up and when we have our meetings we can figure it all up.”

Currently White herself has seven part-time jobs. Except for during the winter when she loses her landscaping job. “I’ve never been a person that could watch movies and eat bonbons lets put it that way. That’s just not who I am,” she added.

“A lot of people have been involved in this place over the years. I’m just a small part of what has happened over the last 30 years but I’m sure excited about it now.”

What was once Dobby’s dream has now became Lori’s dream and mission.