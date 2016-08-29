Panhandle Pride Successful In Turnout

GERING — For the second year in a row, Panhandle Pride provided a safe place for the LGBT Community and its allies to celebrate their right to love and support whomever they choose to since it was legalized in the United States on June 26, 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled that state-level bans on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

Citizens from Gering and Scottsbluff showed up and there were a wide variety of people from all over Nebraska. Some were from Sidney and even Grand Island, but also locals from Alliance. There were young and old, male and female, gay and straight; a real showcase of diversity for who supports this community and a raw display of what it feels like to be accepted and merry without discrimination.

Brian Whitecalf, from Grand Island, spoke about his personal experiences, “I’ve been committed to support equality in Nebraska. In 2012, we went forward to the city council of Grand Island to have an employee non-discrimination policy. In that meeting, my city council members said that Grand Island would not become a gay-friendly city. So for the last four years, I’ve been ever-committed to making sure that Grand Island is the most gay-friendly city in all of Nebraska.”

Jeff Leanna, one of the hosts for Panhandle Pride, had reported an attendance number of just over 160 people to this event. Coupled with this event, Leanna had promoted turning this into a non-profit organization called Panhandle Equality. By selling raffle tickets for gifts donated by multiple businesses and by individual donations, they were able to raise $892 towards their goal. James Sewell, of JDS Consulting, a company from south California that deals with substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities; he will match up to $2,500 raised towards this cause. Among taking over this annual picnic of celebration, this organization will be hosting other events such as dances, socials, lavender graduation, community education, voter registration, and working with other non-profits to bring new chapters to the Panhandle.

Within the businesses in Alliance to support this event were Arby’s, Pepsi, and CreativeTek, to name a few, who donated prizes to be won in the raffle.

“It is important to have safe spaces like this, especially in Western Nebraska. Just a few months ago, there was a tragedy in Orlando that reinforces the need and importance to having these safe spaces,” expressed Richard Landgren of Alliance.