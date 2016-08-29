Panhandle Studies Detail Employer and Worker Needs, Opportunities

ALLIANCE — The Nebraska Departments of Economic Development and Labor and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have released reports detailing the needs of Panhandle employers and workers.

In Box Butte County the labor market includes workers both commuting two and from Alliance and Hemingford for employment. However, DOL data shows the majority of residents (93.4 percent) also work in Box Butte County. Of the balance, nearly 2 percent work in Dawes County, 1.6 percent work in Scotts Bluff County, 2.2 percent in other Nebraska Counties and .9 percent outside the state. Conversely, 11.5 percent of Dawes County residents work in Box Butte, and 2.7 percent of Scotts Bluff County residents work in Box Butte. Of the area surveyed 11.6 percent work in Box Butte County. Data collection began in spring 2015.

The Scottsbluff Area Skills Gap Report and a report on the Survey of Scottsbluff Area Businesses about Skill and Training Requirements were produced by Dr. Eric Thompson of the UNL Bureau of Business Research based on worker and employer surveys commissioned by Economic Development and conducted by Labor. The Scottsbluff Labor Availability Study was a collaboration between Labor, Economic Development and the UNL Bureau of Sociological Research.

The reports contain analysis of survey findings about employers and residents who indicated their needs, challenges, and barriers to hiring workers and finding employment. The findings of the Skills Gap Study and Survey of Area Businesses were similar to the findings in Omaha, which were released earlier this summer. Scottsbluff employers expressed a good deal of satisfaction with their workforce, while indicating a need for more applicants, particularly management analysts, loan officers, computer programmers and registered nurses, among others. Skills Gap Report author Eric Thompson noted that efforts should be made to prepare and attract applicants to these occupations, including “additional education and training opportunities as well as efforts to inform secondary school students, and their parents, about the earnings and other opportunities afforded by these occupations.”

The labor availability study found an estimated 23,543 potential job seekers in the Panhandle survey area, which included Goshen County, Wyoming, in addition to Nebraska’s westernmost counties. Over 80 percent of the potential job seekers said they were currently employed. The median wage sought by this group was $40,000 annually, or $19.23 an hour for full-time, year-round work.

In the Skills Gap Report, Thompson indicated that current wages in Scottsbluff don’t seem to be a large barrier for employers looking to hire. “Specifically, in nearly all occupations the wage requirements of individuals seeking work represent only a moderate increase over their current wage and are within the prevailing wages found within the Scottsbluff area job market,” he said.

Nearly 30 percent of potential job seekers responding to the labor availability survey indicated that they would not need a pay increase to improve their employment situation, while 20 percent said they would take a pay cut for a job that met their most important criteria. The top five important factors to potential seekers were salary, work schedule, using skills they already have, level of responsibilities, and opportunity for advancement.

“Through initiatives like the reemployment program, we are working to connect employers with workers looking for their next opportunity,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “Studies like these help us determine where to focus our efforts and would not be possible without the continued partnership of Economic Development, Dr. Thompson, the University, and the business community.”

The Panhandle Labor Availability Study, Scottsbluff Area Skills Gap Report, and the Survey of Scottsbluff Businesses about Skill and Training Requirements can be obtained at neworks.nebraska.gov. Under the Labor Market Information heading, click Publications. Then go to Nebraska Labor Availability Studies.