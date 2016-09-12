Pohlman-Dean Third-Place Finish Leads Alliance Tennis In NP

NORTH PLATTE – While watching her No. 2 doubles team Saturday, Alliance head boys tennis coach Kathy Brock had to keep herself from biting her nails.

Instead, she chose to redirect her nerves to the grass.

“It was one of those games where I’m trying not to bite my nails, so I peel and pick at grass,” she said.

Eventually, her No. 2 doubles team of Caden Dean and Preston Pohlman pulled out a 9-8 (7-4) tiebreak victory over Scottsbluff in the No. 2 doubles third-place match at the North Platte Invitational.

“It’s so exciting to see these boys win in an intense game like they had,” Brock said. “We love playing against Scottsbluff because they are a really good, consistent team and we need teams like that to go up against to get better.”

Alliance’s third-place finish at No. 2 doubles helped the Bulldogs place seventh out of 10 teams with 21 points.

Kearney was the team champion with 50 points, followed by Holdrege’s 44 points and McCook and Scottsbluff, who tied for third with 34 points.

On top of defeating Scottsbluff in a tiebreak, Pohlman and Dean also defeated Gering (8-0), Grand Island (8-0) and Holdrege (8-6) Saturday. The No. 2 duo’s only other match was an 8-3 loss to North Platte, who took second in the division.

Alliance’s No. 1 doubles team of Richard Toedtli and Trajan Garcia garnered 12 points for the Bulldogs, taking fourth place.

Toedtli and Garcia lost to Scottsbluff, 8-4, in the third-place match in the No. 1 doubles division.

“Trajan and Richie placed fourth after losing to Scottsbluff, but like I said, (Scottsbluff) is a good team and the more chances we get to play like that the better we will get,” Brock said.

The No. 1 doubles team picked up victories on Saturday over Gering (8-0), North Platte (8-4) and Grand Island (8-0), but lost to the eventual second-place winner in Holdrege, 8-6.

“It was nice to see (Toedtli and Garcia) both going to the net together and hustling after balls,” Brock said.

Alliance also earned one win in singles play Saturday from No. 1 singles player Zachary Placek.

The AHS sophomore defeated Hastings’s Austin Seaman, 8-0, in the ninth-place match.

Placek went 0-4 in pool play.

“Zachary played some tough matches but had a lot of games that went to deuce,” Brock said. “His stokes are getting more consistent and we can see a lot of improvement from him.”

At No. 2 singles, Alliance’s Dylan Horton went 0-5 on the day for a tenth-place finish. He lost matches by the score of 8-2 (Holdrege), 8-3 (Gering), 8-2 (North Platte), 8-4 (Grand Island) and 8-0 (Hastings).

“Dylan is getting a lot of experience playing singles and I think soon he will find more confidence in himself with the more he plays,” Brock said. “We will be working a lot with all of them on our lob and volleys this next week.”

The AHS varsity boys tennis team will compete in Lexington Friday, while the JV tennis team travels to Gering Tuesday.