Pokémon GO: Stops, Gyms, Updates, And Legendaries

ALLIANCE — I remember being 8 years old watching the newly released episodes of Pokémon; after school, once they had accumulated enough episodes released in the US, and every Saturday morning, playing “Who’s That Pokémon?” and guessing correctly almost 100 percent of the time (“almost” being the keyword here.) I remember asking my mom to get the game for me when Christmas comes. I remember my fourth grade Elementary teacher handing out Pokémon cards as a reward. I remember back-to-school shopping and wanting anything and everything to be Pokémon. Now, being 26 years old, it is amazing to see just how far this wonderful series has come with their newest (and free) game.

Since its release on July 6 of this year, Pokémon Go has already released multiple updates for their multiple bugs. Some criticized it for having too many bugs while others defended it saying that it is the first of its kind paving the way to a new style of gaming.

An update on Aug. 18 addresses cheaters and banning those who would try to cheat. Taken directly from their website, “After reviewing many reports of in-game cheating, we have started taking action against players taking unfair advantage of and abusing Pokémon GO. Our main priority with Pokémon GO is to provide a fair, fun, and legitimate game experience for all players. If our system has determined that you cheated, then you will receive an email stating that your account has been terminated.”

In regards to possible future updates, @PokémonGoNews tweeted a graphic depicting how a player can manage a Legendary Bird event. The graphic states, “You are approached by the leader of your chosen team, informing you that a legendary Pokémon has been sighting. After the event starts, Pokéstops have a chance to yield ‘Legendary Feathers’. Yellow feathers for Instinct, red for Valor, and Blue for Mystic.”

“After you discover your first feather, you need to report to a gym your team controls in order to deliver it to your team leader.”

There are all kinds of Easter eggs and hidden tidbits about Pokémon and how they’ve come to name them in America. For example, did you know that Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres have the Spanish words “uno”, “dos”, and “tres” in them? The reference is a reflection of their National Pokédex order.

With all of that said, here is a list (taken directly from the game itself as written) of all of the Pokéstops and gyms in the Alliance area. Note that “St.” stands for “Saint” in this listing.

Stops: Burlington Northern Mini-Park, Alliance Berean Church, St. Johns United Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Laing Park, Alliance Skate Park, Alliance City Library, Water Tower (by Emerson/Toluca Ave. and 12th Street), Statue in St. Joseph Park, St. Joseph’s Memorial Park, Bulldog Stadium, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sherman Military Tank, Swallows Military Museum, First Baptist Church, Alliance Central Park Bird Artuary, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Jaycee Mini Park, Sandhill Mural, Bower Park, Bernie’s Mural, Alliance Theater, Alliance Post Office, Honoring Armed Forces, United Methodist Church, Windmill Bench, Chimney Rock Mural, Lions Park, Evangelical Free Church of Alliance, Alliance Water Tower (located at HWY 385), Seventh Day Adventist Church, and Knight Park (located by the Burlington Baseball Fields).

Gyms: Alliance North Park Gazebo, Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course, Burlington Locomotive, Statue of St. Joseph and Child, Alliance Central Park Fountain, Knight Park (near the Knight Museum), Alliance Fire Department, and First Christian Church.

For information on how to get the three legendary birds follow @PokemonGoNews on twitter. For more information on updates in the past or current updates visit www.pokemongo.com