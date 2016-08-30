Probation, Restitution In Medicaid Case

ALLIANCE — Wednesday in Box Butte District Court, Brent E. Curtis, 54, Hemingford, received a sentence of five years probation and was ordered to pay $56,069.93 restitution.

Curtiss had entered a plea of no contest to Class III felony theft by unlawful taking over $1,500 amended from two separate counts. Court records state on March 3, 2013 to Sept. 12, 2014, Curtis did unlawfully, knowingly take or exercise control over property belonging to Nebraska Medicaid with the intent to deprive it thereof — unauthorized bank account withdrawals and purchase valued at $56,069.93.

A jury trial has been set to begin Aug. 23 for Daniel J. Krejci, 70, Alliance, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony. Judge Travis O’Gorman dismissed the case.

One man was sent to prison last week. O’Gorman sentenced Andrew H. Rel, 22, Alliance, to one year at the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with 91 days credit for time served.

Rel had pleaded guilty in July of 2014 to attempted burglary, a class IV felony, and received two years supervised probation. On Oct. 15, 2015, Rel committed willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief in Buffalo County, Neb., thereby violating his probation. He was arrested there May 24, 2016, and transported to Alliance two days later on a bench warrant.

Appearing for arraignment:

Nichole L. Schurbon, 33, Alliance. She pleaded not guilty to child abuse, a Class IIIA felony.

Lacey L. Cordell pleaded not guilty to delivery and possession of a dangerous drug – methamphetamine, and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver- methamphetamine, both Class II felonies.

Mauricio Rosales, 27, Alliance. He pleaded not guilty to sexual assault-first degree, a Class II felony.

Pretrial conferences are set for Nov. 16, 2016, for those arraigned Wednesday.

Also in court were pretrial hearings. Anthony Buethe’s case was continued. He had pleaded not guilty April 27, 2016, to distribution of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, a Class II felony. O’Gorman set two trial dates. The first, Sept. 20, is for Robert E. Schefcik Jr. He is charged with assault on an officer-third degree, Class IIIA felony; assault-third degree domestic, Class I misdemeanor; assault-third degree, Class I misdemeanor; child abuse, Class I misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, Class I misdemeanor. The second will be Oct. 6 for Charmaine Dawn, 39, Alliance, who pleaded not guilty on May 35, 2016, to theft by unlawful taking, less than $200, a Class IV felony.