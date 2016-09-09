Rednest Speaks Of His Journey At Ladies Luncheon

ALLIANCE — This past Wednesday the United Methodist Women of the United Methodist Church in Alliance hosted a ladies event for women of all the churches around Alliance and the surrounding areas. Women came from most of the churches in town and traveled from as far as Oshkosh and Sidney. Alliance UMW President Merrily DeBusk greeted the women before being served a salad luncheon provided by the UMW members. DeBusk then introduced the speaker of the event as Edison Rednest III from Native Futures in Alliance.

He went on to describe the business before describing himself, “We are the only for profit business doing what we are doing really in the state. … We are completely self-sufficient and work off contracts so we have different contracts with like the Lincoln Indian Center we have contracts with the State of Nebraska Probation, Community Action (Partnership for Western Nebraska) for Homeless Youth Program and for the Family Program. I’m the diversion officer for Box Butte County and I work with Nebraska Appleseed for voter engagement …”

“So back in 2004 I was living here in Alliance. Not doing very good, just drinking, using and doing all the stuff that I saw when I was growing up because on the weekend my family drank, well on the weekdays they drank too. Really there was a lot of drinking and a lot of drug use and when you grow up with that it becomes normal. You’re a little kid seeing that, a little kid seeing mom and dad, aunts and uncles drinking but at the same time smiling and having fun while they are drunk but while they are sober you don’t get any of that. … I followed in the same suit. So back in 2005 I was convicted for distribution of cocaine. I was selling coke here in Alliance, terrible terrible stuff. The judge gave me six to ten years and I did three and a half of that but what I got out of it was that when I went to prison I saw how men were supposed to be, how Native men were supposed to be and were supposed to act. … when I was younger I danced and I did all the stuff with my culture but then my parents got divorced so I fell off from all of that. But while I was in prison I was able to reconnect, learn some songs, learn our culture, learn our religion and really formulate a plan and out of respect and out of honor this is kind of why I do what I do because especially the old timers, lifers in there that taught me. They said don’t come back, keep going and keep doing what you’re doing so I keep them in my mind always because if it wasn’t for them to even start none of this would have happen. So while I was in prison I took advantage of different programs that they had there. … I got out of prison in July 2008 and since I got out we’ve been steadily just doing it. … We started out with drum groups in the park and then once the winter came the YMCA was gracious enough to allow us to do our drum groups and our language classes at the YMCA. I was fortunate enough to get a job at the Native American Center in Chadron back in 2012 and I worked there for about a year and a half.”

Rednest went out on his own and established Native Futures. “I wanted to keep it a for profit because with a lot of people, especially with Native people if they see that you have money and you are not using that money for the Native people especially if it’s grant money that’s when people will say you’re taking money or you’re embezzling or you’re not doing what you are supposed to be doing.”

Though Rednest is his own boss he admits the timing could have been better.

“So I started my business at exactly the wrong time because that was back in 2014 when the government shut down for about two weeks and back then I was working with a tribal contract so tribal is federal, federal is government. … We did not have any type of funds coming in or nothing like that but we continued doing what we were doing.”

He emphasized a main focus on the people, and children — the ones who can’t help themselves. “We keep in mind always the stuff that our kids have to go through. Especially the Native kids here in Alliance. What they go through on a daily basis is terrible. I see all these kids and I know these kids, I know their families and I know what they do. … These kids have to go home and see their parents drunk, they go home and see that they are living in poverty and they are poor or they don’t have enough food or clothes to wear and then they go to school with that mindset that they are not good enough, we’re poor, our clothes are dirty, our parents drink, no one looks out for us. … So I see these kids and it gets to me because that’s not how it is, that’s not how it was back then for us. We call our kids wakȟáŋheža and that means sacred and they are supposed to be the first and foremost that they take care of but kids in this day their parents forget about that …”

Rednest seeks to do whatever he can for the kids and families. At their location downtown there are board games, video games, wifi, crafts supplies and other features. The former shoe and boot repair shop hosts after school programs averaging about 15 kids a day. “They come in and have fun in a place where they are respected and they know that they are safe. In a place that they know is theirs … that is so special and that is something that is needed because these kids have never had one thing in this community that they can call their own. Especially the Native kids. So now that they have that, now that it’s there and now that the idea has been sparked that they can be something bigger and something greater, no matter what happens and if I lose my contracts tomorrow that building will stay open because it’s not for me, it’s for those kids.”

As Native Futures became more established Rednest worked to inform the public. They were able to secure a contract with Community Action Partnership when the Homeless Aid program was developed to help at risk people, who are of age, get an apartment. Rednest said someone from Washington, D.C. heard of this program.

Rednest stated that Kathryn Monet from the National Alliance to End Homelessness called him up and invited him to “the National Alliance to end homelessness in Washington, D.C. There was a conference and I was one of the speakers in a breakout session on tribal homelessness. … So I let them know about all the stuff that we are doing here in western Nebraska they really enjoyed it and invited me to the February conference.” He added that Monet stated that, “her co-worker was telling her about what we do and who we are and then that’s how she invited me.”

“So we spoke and the stuff that we spoke about is stuff that people never hear, especially people in DC, the politicians, they hear certain stuff but what we brought to light about what is going on in our area with our people and the homelessness it was very powerful. A lot of people were able to listen and hear what we do and they really enjoyed it so now we have a community response program where if they have kids under 11 we can help them out with up to $1,000 for food, clothes, gas, tires, alternators, whatever they need to get them going again, to help them up. We work with the Indian Center out of Lincoln, with the Society of Care and with that we fight historical trauma. Historical trauma is everything that has happened to our people in the past 200 years … we were living off the land and in our own way and then the colonization, the western expansion, the wars, murders, massacres and everything that they had to go through back in the 1800s and everything that they saw is trauma that they keep with them.”

He then went on to speak of some of the trauma such as the boarding schools where children were taken from their families at the age of five and the schools were designed to “kill the Indian in them.” He also spoke of the government relocation program that took place in the 1960s. “It was probably the biggest thing that destroyed our life as Native Americans,” he noted. He added that due to the lack of jobs in the cities where they were relocated the Native Americans started turning to crime to get money for their families, “So that’s when that perception started happening, the perception that Native Americans are bad, don’t hire Native Americans because they are no good. So when that perception starts happening a lot of people had to say that they were either Chinese or Mexican just to get a job.”

“So if you are one of these men who can’t find a job and who can’t protect and provide for their family that brings you down so what happened was these men started turning to drinking. So when they started drinking that is when they are completely different people and they are not loving or caring … they think it’s okay that their kids see them hitting their women. So that’s what happened is their family life was destroyed. No more loving, no more caring, no more of them men carrying on our traditions. That’s the time when the women carried on our traditions and still do that today … it just keeps getting bigger with more and more trauma … So every single one of us Native American’s today have that defect and it’s been recently diagnosed as a form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for Native Americans but it’s in our DNA and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

He stated that even though these things might have happened before their generation it still affects them.

“What we used to fight, that is our culture … That’s where we step in with our culture classes, our building and we get these kids happy and inspired and motivated. We get them proud to be Native American. That’s why we have everything that we do. One of the biggest things with the Society of Care is that we have lacrosse and lacrosse is a traditional sport, it’s a medicine game, a ceremony if you will. It’s like our version of going to church and it’s called the Creators Game. It’s to honor the Creator; it’s to honor God because that’s what it is about. The people who were there sick watching it would be healed because it would make them happy and proud to see these kids and warriors having fun.”

He then showed all of the ladies the traditional sticks that the tribes would use to play the game. The game was a sport played by both men and women, young and old.

His goal is for the youth playing to become good enough to earn a scholarship. It’s a Native American sport at heart, he said. Rednest then recounted the sport’s history. The name is French because “they saw it and took over the sport,” he said. “Well back in the 1880s they started World Lacrosse Championships and for 12 straight years the Natives would come in and win the Championship. So what did they do? The French banned Natives from playing their own sport. After that the coaches would try to find the most light skinned Natives to pass them off as French just to have an edge… so when these kids get this stick in their hand it’s just something that comes so natural to them and they love it.”

Even through lacrosse is only a small part of what Rednest does at Native Futures it is an important part.

He added, “We do everything that we can, with what we have, for these kids … One thing I want you to take away from what I’ve been talking about is that the world is changing and things are happening. Things are getting bigger and better but at the same time for certain people things are getting worse. And that’s when people need to come together … Our motto for our business is ‘for the people.’ Not just Native people but anybody that needs help we will be there, we’re going to do what we can and we’ll have your back and support you.”

For information or to support contact Rednest at Native Futures, 217 Box Butte Ave. or call (308) 458-7795. He added, “People can help however they see fit.” Whether that be monetary donations or items such as soap, shampoo, toilet paper, etc. for their “necessity pantry.”