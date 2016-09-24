BRIDGEPORT — The Alliance High School girls golf team competed at the Bridgeport Invitational Thursday at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course.
Second-year golfer Miki Schwartz led the Alliance High varsity. She shot a personal-best round of a 106 on nine-hole splits of 54 and 52.
“Miki was really impressive with her personal-low of 106,” Alliance High head coach Ryan Waters said.
Also golfing for the Alliance High varsity was Katie Failor and Cherokee Purviance.
Failor carded a 133 (60-53), and Purviance shot a 126 (64-62).
“The girls shot some of their lowest scores of the season,” Waters said.
Alliance is back in action today, hosting Western Conference.
Schwartz Shoots Personal-Best, Leads AHS In Bridgeport
