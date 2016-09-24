Schwartz Shoots Personal-Best, Leads AHS In Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Alliance High School girls golf team competed at the Bridgeport Invitational Thursday at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course.

Second-year golfer Miki Schwartz led the Alliance High varsity. She shot a personal-best round of a 106 on nine-hole splits of 54 and 52.

“Miki was really impressive with her personal-low of 106,” Alliance High head coach Ryan Waters said.

Also golfing for the Alliance High varsity was Katie Failor and Cherokee Purviance.

Failor carded a 133 (60-53), and Purviance shot a 126 (64-62).

“The girls shot some of their lowest scores of the season,” Waters said.

Alliance is back in action today, hosting Western Conference.