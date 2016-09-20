Scottsbluff Topples Alliance Eighth-Graders In Two Games

ALLIANCE – Scottsbluff scored on its first five possessions to take control of the game and defeated the Alliance eight-grade A football team 36-15.

Alliance scored on its second drive of the game. Chase King caught a 5-yard pass from Caeson Clarke for the touchdown. Crayton Cyza kicked the extra point to make the score 14-7.

The other touchdown of the game was on a 56-yard run by Keegan Grant. Clarke threw a pass to King for the two point conversion.

“We played better in the second half so that was good to see,” Alliance coach Michael Baker said.

“Unfortunately, Scottsbluff dominated the line of scrimmage and was the more aggressive team. We will need to regroup quickly as we play at Gering on Tuesday afternoon.”

The Alliance eighth-grade football team will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. today against Gering. The B game will follow.

Alliance’ eighth-grade A football team is now 1-1 on the season.

Alliance’s eighth-grade B football team was also in action Saturday against Scottsbluff.

The B game was very competitive. Scottsbluff completed a pass for a touchdown with 15 seconds left to give the Bearcats a 16-12 win.

Scoring touchdowns for Alliance were Dylan Osborn and Brantz Halouska. Halouska also had an interception.

“The B team is growing and improving,” Baker said. “This group had a few hard hits and and was in position to win this game and just needed a few more plays to go our way.”