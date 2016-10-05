Seventh-Grade Bulldogs Conclude Year 3-2 With Win Over Chadron

ALLIANCE — The 2016 football year came to a conclusion for the Alliance seventh grade team on Tuesday with a home game against Chadron. Alliance was solid in all aspects of the game and downed the Cardinals 26-8.

With the win, the Bulldogs end with a very good 4-2 record.

“It was a super win coming off a tough loss last Saturday,” AMS assistant coach Mark Glesinger said. “We were really good in all three phases–offense, defense, and in the special teams.”

Chadron was unable to play a B game so the Dog’s B team finishes with a three wins, one loss and one tie.

Alliance got the ball first Tuesday and received a nice kick return from Drew Romick, who got the ball to midfield.

Bulldog running back Xavier Foote would take it from there. On Alliance’s first play, Foote broke free and raced 49 yards for an opening score.

The PAT was no good as the Dogs led 6-0.

It was then time for the Bulldog defense to step up. Alliance would stop a Chadron fourth down play, giving the Bulldogs great field position. Quarterback Jayden McCracken hit tight end Wade Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown pass that increased the Alliance lead to 12-0. The point afterwas good on a run by Romick.

After period one, AMS was ahead 14-0.

In the second period, it was the Alliance special teams getting into the act. The Dogs would block a Chadron punt with Foote scooping it up and racing 35 yards for another score.

At half, the Alliance lead was 20-0.

The Bulldog defense continued its fine play early in the third. Chadron was denied a first down as the Dogs got the ball right back.

Foote finished his big night by scoring from the 33-yard line that pushed the lead to 26-0.

From there, AMS emptied their bench and still played right with the Cards.

A late Cardinal score in the final seconds ended the contest with the Dogs posting a 26-8 win.

“The win marked the third year in a row that we finished 4-2 which is awesome,” Glesinger said.

CMS 0 0 0 8 8

AMS 12 8 6 0 26