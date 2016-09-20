Seventh-Grade Bulldogs Split Games With Scottsbluff Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Alliance seventh-grade football teams traveled to Scottsbluff on Saturday for a pair of games with the Bearcats. Scottsbluff used a strong running game and downed the Dogs 40-22 in a very competitive contest played at Bearcat Stadium. With the loss, Alliance falls to 1-1 on the year. The Bulldogs were able to turn the tables on the Cats in the B game, defeating the Bluffs 26-6. The B team improves to 1-1.

“Scottsbluff’s quarterback was the big difference maker,” Assistant Coach Mark Glesinger said. “He scored five of their six touchdowns, all on very long runs. His speed around the corner was too much to handle.”

Scottsbluff’s superior speed was evident on the first series of the game. It took the hosts just two plays to get on the scoreboard. On a play covering close to 60 yards, the Bearcats scored the first points of the game and led 6-0. Alliance and the Bluffs would both be stopped on their next possessions before another long touchdown run by the Cats increased the margin to 14-0 at the end of the first period. Right before half, Alliance gained the momentum.

Nice runs by Xavier Foote and Kellen Muhr got the Bulldogs close. The drive concluded with Foote scoring from the 2-yard line. The extra point try was no good and the halftime score was the Bluffs up 14-6.

“On the positive side, it has been close to 10 years since we scored that many points against the Bluffs,” Glesinger said. “Our scoring drive in the second period was very impressive!”

Two more long touchdown runs by Scottsbluff in the third period increased their lead to 28-6. The Bulldogs answered back. A pass from Jayden McCracken to Foote gained 56 yards to put the ball inside the Cat 5-yard line. Foote would then score from there.

McCracken found end Drew Romick for the point after and heading into the fourth period, the Bluffs led 28-14. The Bearcats added another score early in the final quarter and increased their margin to 34-14.

On the Bulldogs final series, a long pass from Foote to end Joel Garza covering 38 yards got Alliance close. Muhr would score on a 4-yard run for the third Bulldog touchdown. A Romick run was good for the extra point, making the score 32-22 with under 20 seconds left. Unfortunately another long touchdown run by the Bluffs in the final seconds ended the game with the Bearcats winning 40-22.

AMS 0 6 8 8 22

SMS 14 0 14 12 40

In the B game, the Bulldogs used two touchdowns each from Keaton Adams and Nathan Ackerman and downed the Cats 26-6. Scottsbluff scored on the game’s first play but were shut out for the rest of the contest. Meanwhile, Alliance got a first half score from Adams and Ackerman and led 12-6 at half. In the third period, Adams scored from midfield as the AMS lead grew to 18-6. Ackerman tacked on a final score in the fourth. Pierce Libsack would catch the extra point from Ackerman and AMS went on for the 26-6 victory. Defensively, Tory PicketPin intercepted a pass for Alliance while Ackerman recovered two fumbles.

AMS 6 6 6 8 26

SMS 6 0 0 0 6

It will be a busy week for Alliance. On Tuesday, Gering comes to Bulldog Stadium for games starting at 4:30 p.m. Then Saturday, the Bulldogs play host to Sidney with kickoff set at 9 a.m.