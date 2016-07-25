Soroptimists Guide Man Cave Tour

ALLIANCE — Home tours, garden tours, what else would people like to see? Soroptimist International of Alliance thought they’d showcase a part of the home possibly more customized than any other room. Several dozen people took part in the organization’s first Man Cave Tour on Saturday.

Five Alliance area families opened their homes. Stops ranged from hosts offering detailed tours and explanations to participants being able to walk through the area and observe with the host not at home or quietly standing by. Homes featured in Alliance were: Bart and Starla Endsley, Chad and Wren Wilcox, Dr. Cork and Pat Taylor, and Richard and Eileen Spencer. Don and Julie Sheldon, north of Alliance, was the only stop in the country.

Don Sheldon knows a little about living in a “cave” as his home is built into a hill. He first described the equipment in his garage, as sort of outer man cave. The area is a small machine shop where Sheldon spends time on precision projects. A former shop teacher and gun enthusiast he builds, modifies and restores firearms. He showed one of the first groups his progress on a 10-barrel Gatling gun. Sheldon has completed the wheels, noting a rasp must be used the spokes that are square on one end and taped on the other. He also described the method for heat shrinking the tires on wooden wheels, saying his grandfather had been a blacksmith at Old Box Butte.

After viewing the lathe, drill press and other tools, Sheldon ushered visitors into the man cave proper. Two shelves lined the top filled with ammunition packages collected over the years. A more diverse assortment occupied the shelves on the west side of the room from wooden model helicopters to a preserved alligator head, jaws open. The room spoke to his military service and current involvement as a member of The American Legion.

The most interesting stop for hunters or anyone interested in firearms, Sheldon then moved to the next room to show a few rifles and pistols from his collection as well as a 50-foot firing range. His selection included a pin fire revolver, Civil War era trapdoor Springfield and several from his Ruger pistol collection. Regarding the range, flanked by storage, Sheldon said the Soroptimists had been out to try it. He recalled how Dixie Nelson hit a center shot then a couple touching it.

Regardless of where a person or couple started the tour it was soon clear each cave would be different, no group of Husker dens to compare.

Like Sheldon’s home, the Wilcox stop had a cave fell with a bar, comfy couch and big screen showing a recorded Broncos game. Colorful glasses peaked from cabinets with stone walls and countertop. An island provided extra seating. Parents of small children were sure to notice the “kids cave” playroom with a large corkboard rectangle occupying most of a wall and alphabet squares along the facing wall.

A few blocks away, the Taylor man cave was on the far side of the garage as visitors stepped through the door. Cork’s former profession was evident starting with a sign above the door reading “The Cavity.” The retired Alliance dentist includes a dentist chair among furniture facing the television. A vintage dentist’s drill perches on the counter. At least 60, mostly ball cap, hats hang on the wall. A movable partition helps divide man cave from garage storage. He has decorated with Husker and family photos. In one, grandchildren form a long stair step row, the oldest 21 years old and the youngest a year old.

In the winter Cork pulls a shower-type curtain across to heat just his area and not the rest of the garage. A small theatre style popcorn maker is near a drill press. On days when making it to the golf course is unlikely a three-hole putting green a right by the chairs. On Saturday, visitors also spent a few minutes exploring the Taylors backyard where decorative frogs are found throughout. A gazebo is prominent behind the garage with flowers, a water feature and trees.

Another stop showed a passion for the outdoors. The Endsleys are the third owners of a house on Box Butte Avenue that they operate as a bed and breakfast. On the tour the focus was their basement den. Coleman lanterns and taxidermy mounts tell of camping, fishing, hunting and trapping.

Bart listed the nearby lakes where he landed trophy walleye, catfish, perch and bass. A pair of walleye, caught about a decade ago, was the first in his collection. Fishing rods that have been in the family and traps complement the mounts and hides. The newest addition arrived not too many days before the tour — a lighter than usual rooster pheasant shot in the Benkelman area.

Other than the outdoor décor, the Endsleys made few changes. They added the hearth and wood box, new carpet and a mantel. The two-story brick house was started in 1949 and finished in 1950 by the Essay family, the first owners. Leonard and Mary Peterson then owned the house before the Endsleys bought it. Bart and Starla noted the house, including the bar and den on the tour, had some famous visitors when the Essays lived there such as Joan Crawford and Yankees coach Billy Martin. There had been a commercial kitchen in another part of the basement to prepare meals for guests.

The other stop was a treat for anyone who played with model trains in their youth or has spent time creating a layout since. A shop building next to Richard and Eileen Spencer’s home on East Second Street could be heard even before opening the car door. Richard has spent many hours creating a large O gauge train layout. Several trains ran nonstop as tour participants walked around the scenes where the train passed and sat idle on a roundtable, sidings and spurs.

The event concluded with a steak dinner and entertainment by Ed Harvey at Sky View golf course. Playing acoustic guitar he performed folk music selections about rural Nebraska touching on everything from ranch life to the potash plants of Antioch.

Soroptimist Dixie Nelson noted this is the organization’s 35th year in Alliance and described the work they do in support of women and girls.