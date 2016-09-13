St. Agnes Students Honor Firefighters Monday

ALLIANCE — Nearly 30 St. Agnes Academy students stopped by the Alliance Fire Department yesterday, to honor the firefighters and what they do for the community.

A day after Patriot Day, which marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the sixth, seventh and eighth graders sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America The Beautiful” and anther piece written about 9/11. The students handed Assistant Chief Brand Schrum a stack of cards they had made for the department. Schrum and Chief Troy Shoemaker were the only members at the fire station as other firefighters were at hay bale fire call.

Then the students passed out several dozen cookies. Shoemaker took a few minutes to answer questions. Asked about calls per week, he responded that the number varies though the department responds to about 900 calls a year.

How much water do firefighters use on a call? Shoemaker said 15,000 gallons was the amount for the most recent fire, a mobile home at Meadows.

The chief replied that dry weather does make a difference in fire danger. Later, he added there had been a more defined fire season of about April-August, now it lasts longer. He said he has seen two fire related deaths in nine years, one about two years ago when a house blew up. As to the top causes of fires, Shoemaker listed kitchen, smoking and electrical. Schrum said the largest “recent” fire had been the Perrin plant in 1994.

He said, with the death of a longtime member, the roster is down to 44 members though he has a couple interested in coming back on. Potential firefighters can join at 19.

Concerning safety, Shoemaker noted he has only seen one firefighter injury though that was from lost balance on a step. The department uses and maintains 23 pieces of equipment.