Successful Walk To Bring Suicide Awareness “Out Of The Darkness”

ALLIANCE — Early Saturday morning members of the community gathered at the Performing Arts Center at the Alliance High School for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk.

Panhandle Public Health District Health Educator and Community Organizer Janelle Hansen was the coordinator for the event and stated, “We had a great turnout! Especially for the busy day that it was here in Alliance. The number one purpose for the walk is for awareness.”

It is estimated that every minute someone in the United States makes an attempt to take his or her own life. With suicide claiming a life every 12.8 minutes, that is more than 40,000 lives each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults.

Everyone at the walk had a story but those stories are often still hard to talk about. Second year participant, Cynthia DuBray stated, “I walked because suicide is real. I walked to help spread the word that your life and living is more important than leaving everybody else around you to suffer and grieve the suicide. I walked to show support for the grieving that will never go away. I walk because I am a friend that wants to help the living to keep living. The walk means a lot of things to a lot of people so I walked for their purpose also! I walked so we can remember our loved ones who gave their life to suicide.”

Another second year participant, Stephanie Klaassen stated, “I walk to show support for Shari Walton and her whole family for the loss of Zach Walton. I also hope that the walk will somehow reach out to the people that are in the struggle right now, so that they may know they are not alone and it’s ok. It’s ok to ask for help from whoever they feel most comfortable with whether that be a friend a pastor or a parent.”

Felicia Coleman has walked in the walk for many years. She stated, “I do it for anyone that has had troubled with thoughts of suicide because we all have. But I walk for Brock Mai and Caroline Laakso the most. I was very close with both of them. Caroline, I was the last one to see her alive and I found her. And I had no clue she was so low so if walking helps raises awareness for someone else then count me in. And I walk for people to know they are not alone and that it is not the answer. I wish I could have done more for Brock.”

She added, “The Mai are like a second family to me and to help them as well because the walk helps people cope with there lose as well.”

Another participant, Michelle Wickham stated, “I walked to support the Mai and Bakkehaug family. It was my first walk and I enjoyed it because it was a nice day and for a very good cause.

She walked with her daughter Alyssa Sanchez who stated that her reason for walking was because she went through her own personal struggles and witnessed friends as well. Plus to support the families who lost a loved one.

The walk is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The AFSP is the leader in the fight against suicide. They fund research, create educational programs, and support survivors of suicide loss. Every year suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined. Yet suicide prevention does not get anywhere near the funding that is given to other leading causes of death. Walks like this one are held in nearly 400 communities across America to not only raise funds but bring people together because together we can change the conversation about mental health and put a stop to this tragic loss of life.

The next Panhandle walk will be in Chadron on Sept. 24 and then in Sidney on Oct. 8.

For information on the walks or on suicide contact Janelle Hansen at 308-487-3600 ext. 105 or email her at hansenj@pphd.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts do not hesitate to reach out for help.