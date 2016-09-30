Taking A Knee In America

By EVAN MEHNE

Times-Herald Writer

The culture of America has always stood out when compared to the rest of the world. There are plenty of reasons to love the United States and its culture. For us, we have our constitution, which is a pretty unique piece of history regardless of where you come from. We have the First Amendment, which is instilled within our culture in multiple ways.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances,” taken from the Bill of Rights Transcript text from www.archives.gov.

“The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others and also restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government,” taken from www.law.cornell.edu, in case any of you reading need help with defining the First Amendment.

Even so, the “ignorant” and “uneducated” have the right to express their opinion regardless of factual basis or human empathy. That is one of the great things about where we live: we can say whatever we want. Er … almost whatever we want.

You can’t just go to a movie theater and yell “fire” if there isn’t a fire because of the possibility of endangering others. Because of that, you also can’t threaten anybody, like “You should do this for me or else I am going to kill you.” However, I am technically allowed to call you any and every derogatory name in the dictionary, so long as I don’t threaten you. I am also technically allowed to express anything I wish. “The Huskers are the worst team in college history,” is okay to say, even though, as Nebraskans, we know that it isn’t true.

This leaves me questioning what our current First Amendment culture really is in today’s society. Why is it okay for Donald Trump, the most ridiculous of all presidential nominees (see how I am using the First Amendment?), to call every Mexican “rapists and murderers” but it is not ok for a black football player to take a knee during the Anthem?

Why is it okay for Brock Turner, the rapist from the Stanford case, to receive only six months, but it’s ok to shoot an unarmed black man pulled over for a broken headlight?

Some Huskers took a knee and some of you are upset with that. You’re upset because “that doesn’t happen in Nebraska” right? It’s not Nebraskan nor patriotic of you to disrespect the American flag, right?

This isn’t about black-on-black crime. This isn’t about “white lives matter, too.” This isn’t about anything other than what it is: police brutality is real in America. It is also real in Nebraska.

Meet Cory Cooper, former deputy in Omaha, was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, which is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He was sentenced on misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and attempted tampering with physical evidence.

He found a man and a woman, a couple, smoking marijuana at a park in 2013. This deputy abused his power on this. Instead of following procedure, he told her boyfriend to walk away and throw the weed in the lake and told the victim to perform sexual acts on him (I won’t go in detail here.)

It is worth noting that he turned himself in. Though the conviction was agreed to by the prosecutors and the defense (the victim just wanted this chapter of her life to be done), this man still abused his power and he is still able to apply to police departments and wear a badge. Also, he did not have to register as a sex offender.

In 2013, two officers abused their power by beating on a man for a misdemeanor: expired license plates. His name is Octavius Johnson. In an effort to erase evidence, one officer charged after his little brother, Juaquez, into his house to take his cellphone. In doing so, he toppled over Octavius’ aunt, Sharon Johnson, who was in a wheel chair, and left her chair on top of her to pursue a 23 year old brother with video evidence on his phone of police brutality.

I can do this all day. Those are just two examples of police brutality or of the police abusing their power in Nebraska. It’s easy to say, “well that sucks for them” then spout nonsensical rhetoric about how they must have deserved it because … Why? What DID they do to deserve it?

From what I have seen, Alliance has a fine police department. However, you are privileged (regardless of if you are white) to speak about these matters without sympathy that you will never be affected by. You are privileged as an American to say “how dare he disrespect the flag” or “he’s not patriotic at all” when this issue of police brutality affects the nation. If you can walk out of your door today with expired license plates and only receive a ticket without harassment, you could call yourself privileged.

That is what is so terrible about this issue, because the truth is this: police brutality is real and it is here in Nebraska, just the same as it is everywhere else. It is in this state, which is home to most of you. My argument, my First Amendment right to express my opinion on this, is that if you don’t support the Huskers for speaking out against a national issue (in other words, an issue that everyone is or will be affected by), then you simply aren’t a Nebraskan.

But that is just my opinion; what does a colored-haired, small-town reporter know?