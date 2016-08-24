Tour In Search Of The Truth Comes To Carhenge

ALLIANCE — Drivers on the highway by Carhenge yesterday likely noticed the giant white thought bubble that said, “Think.” Or perhaps area residents heard it was going to be out there and knew they had to go check it out for themselves. If by chance passersby missed it those who stopped described as “very unique and inspirational” among other terms. The thought bubble or “Think Booth” as it is called is on a national tour with Nebraska being its 15th state and Carhenge/Alliance the only stop. When asked why Carhenge the response from organizers was an overwhelming “Why not!”

The tour itself consists of five people plus the bus driver who the others consider a crucial member of the team.

“The truth booth is a large inflatable truth bubble,” stated William “Will” Sylvester, one of the four artists behind the project. “Once inside you will have the chance to sit in front of a video camera, push play and state ‘the truth is …’ and then state whatever comes to your mind for up to two minutes. We just ask that people are open and honest with whatever their truth might be.” Sylvester is a producer, operations director, and an artist of the cause collective “In Search of the Truth.”

While driving out to Carhenge it was clear that the wind was a little strong yesterday but tour member Helen Banach, from Boston, who is in charge of logistics stated, “There’s been gusts of wind but once we got it up we were good.”

“It’s just been raining so much, it’s been raining for the last week or so. All last week it rained every single day. So this is the first stop where we’ve had a completely uninterrupted sunny day,” stated Sylvester. The group then went on about the openness of our countryside and how refreshing it was to see almost nothing for miles.

He added, “I’m still constantly in awe and you’ll see me just looking around because I have not been out in a place with so much space and to be able to see so far out in the distance. I feel like I have A.D.D. just trying to take it all in.”

Carhenge Pitstop employee Deb Moore stated that it was kind of a quiet but steady day for visitors.

“I feel like most people that come to the site have at least checked us out and most of them have went in,” stated Sami Giarratani, the “muscle” of the group.

Yesterday afternoon they had already had 20-25 participants stated the crew.

Handling the press for the tour, Emann Odufu of New Jersey stated, “Your truth can literally be about anything. It can be I love Alliance or I love Nebraska, I love my family or I love the Midwest.”

When the team was asked if they had done it. Giarratani stated that she records her truth everyday that it is up. “How my morning went, what’s going on with the tour, missing my family, pretty much just whatever is on my mind,” stated the Boston native in her Boston accent.

She added, “ I was an art teacher for six years in Boston and I needed a change, plus I had just gotten out of a bad long term relationship and I could not be in the school anymore. Then this kind of fell into my lap and I thought why not! I’m seeing the country, I’ve never been to Nebraska and would never have been here if I had not have joined this tour.”

When asked how Alliance was treating them. “People have been super friendly and super talkative,” stated Giarratani.

The group added that they had dinner at Ken and Dales the night before and that everyone was very nice and curious.

For some entering the truth booth can be an emotional experience often moving the participant to tears. Perhaps the vulnerability of exposing the truth is what brings out the emotions.

The tour will also be in Wyoming traveling to Encampment and possibly Laramie. “No one knows where Encampment is but apparently they like it that way. We don’t know but we’re stopping,” added Sylvester.

The tour will continue and they are hoping to set up the booth up in as many states as possible. For information search “in search of the truth” find them on Facebook or Instagram at ‘in search of the truth’ or email them at info@insearchofthetruth.net.