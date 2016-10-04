Trailblazers Too Tough For Bulldogs

TORRINGTON — The Alliance seventh grade football team ran into a buzzsaw Saturday in the form of the Torrington Trailblazers. AMS fell 18-0 in a ball game played in Torrington. With the loss, the Dogs see their record slip to 3-2 on the year.

“We were really flat at the start of the game and Torrington gained the early momentum,” assistant coach Mark Glesinger said. “Their defense was really solid and they controlled the line of scrimmage.

“We played better in the second half but it was not enough.”

The AMS B team played a two-quarter contest in the second game of the day. It ended in a 0-0 tie. The B team now has a record of three wins, one loss and one tie.

Torrington used a strong defense and some good plays in the special teams to gain the early lead. An interception by Alliance’s Jayden McCracken in the first period denied the Blazers on an early score. Unfortunately for AMS, an Alliance fumble was returned 20 yards for the game’s first score. Bulldog Wade Sanders would block the Blazer’s point after kick and the first period ended with AMS down 6-0.

A blocked punt by Torrington in the second set up the hosts with great field position. The Blazers used some nice running plays and a long pass to march deep into Alliance territory. A 12-yard TD run capped off the drive as the Torrington lead grew to 12-0.

The half ended with a pick by Alliance’s Drew Romick with the Dogs down 12-0.

In the second half, both teams would threaten but were turned away. Alliance got nice runs by Xavier Foote and Kellan Muhr but were unable to put any points on the scoreboard. After three, the score remained 12-0. A long Blazer run of 28 yards midway through the final period was the only score for the half. The extra point was no good. Final score 18-0 in favor of Torrington.

Both teams would have opportunities in the B game. The Bulldog defense stood strong while the offense got good runs by Nathan Ackerman and Tory Picket Pin and drove deep into Torrington territory late in the final minutes. AMS got inside the 20 but ran out of time. Final 0-0

The season comes to an end on Tuesday, October 4, when Chadron comes to town. Start time is 4 p.m.