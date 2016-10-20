Trout’s Banner Game Helps Set AHS In District Championship

ALLIANCE — Alliance head coach Chris Seebohm won’t soon forget an exchange he had with Tyler Trout earlier in the season.

The senior running back had just returned to the sideline after scoring a touchdown.

“He came off and thanked me for calling his number,” Seebohm said. “I really appreciated that, because you don’t see that very often from kids these days”

Yet that represents the mindset Trout has taken throughout the season for the Bulldogs, Seebohm said. Always appreciative and always working.

That attitude has translated into plenty of success this season, as Trout has accounted for 744 rushing yards and 863 all-purpose yards on the year — both team-bests by at least 100 yards in each category.

Included in those totals was a 167-yard rushing game against Gering last Friday on the road. Trout scored three touchdowns in the contest.

Still, Trout isn’t willing to take all the credit.

“The whole entire line just did so well,” Trout said. “The holes were there the whole night.”

Friday’s victory over Gering, which puts Alliance 2-0 in district play, vaults AHS into the district championship with Scottsbluff this Friday.

“I’m super hyped,” Trout said. “We all are. We need to have the best game of our entire season.”

On the other side of the ball will be the No. 4 rated team in Class B according to the Lincoln Journal Star and No. 5 by the Omaha World-Herald. Scottsbluff brings the most productive running back in Class B in Max Mason, who leads the state with 25 rushing touchdowns.

Don’t expect to hear any inspiring words out of Trout this week, though. That’s not how he operates.

But make no mistake, he’s a clear-cut leader for AHS this season.

“He doesn’t talk much on the field,” Seebohm said. “He doesn’t lead by voice, but by how he plays. He’s a leader on the field, so I really respect that out of him.”

Besides, there’s not much Trout — or Seebohm, for that matter — needs to say to build motivation out of the team.

“It’s the last game of the year and it’s a district championship,” Trout said. “So that’s special.”

Yeah, that should get the guys rolling.

Alliance and Scottsbluff will kickoff in Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class B-8 District Championship. Scottsbluff is 7-1 on the season, having only lost to McCook. The winner of Friday’s contest will be an automatic qualifier in the Class B Nebraska State Football Championships.

“I feel like the focus has been the best it has been all year,” Trout said. “I feel like it’s my last chance to ever play with these guys, and that’s special.”