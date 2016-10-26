Video Game Culture Goes Beyond Violence

If I could tell people that I was literally born with a controller in my hand, I would, but it would be a lie. Still, a decent testament to, not just my dedication to my hobby with video games, but also the impact that video games have had in my life is the fact that I have been playing since the age of 2, even if it is holding an unplugged controller.

In the past, and every so often in our modern times, video games grew to be controversial as a topic. The Grand Theft Auto series was the biggest controversy that I can remember. It blew up in the news, and Hillary Clinton even waged war against it in 2005 according to Forbes in an article titled “Can We Forgive Hillary Clinton For Her Past War On Video Games?” where she basically proposed to criminalize the selling of violent games to the underaged. She’s quoted saying, “We need to treat violent video games the way we treat tobacco, alcohol, and pornography.”

Anyways, there has been controversy for this topic. Every time there is some sort of violence going on in our nation, the media always adds their two cents about the topic and it seems like it is always the same story along the lines of “video games are bad, m’kay?”

Harvard Health Publications (www.health.harvard.edu) in their Harvard Mental Health Letter titled “Violent video games and young people” states, “Experts are divided about the potential harm, but agree on some steps parents can take to protect children.”

I encourage you all to read both of these articles, as it will give you a better idea about video games and the impact it can have on the national level. The stage has been set to help you form your own opinion about it, but let me tell you about it from a more personal perspective as someone who has been heavily involved with video games, not just as a fan, but as a self-proclaimed critic.

Just about every (popular) video game is going to have some sort of violence, whether it is Mario stomping on a Goomba or shooting fireballs at a turtle; or Mortal Kombat, which is a fighting game, so naturally it will be violent, but is well-known for the gore element in its fatality options at the end of every match. I would take a wild guess and say that not a lot of people truly appreciate the art that goes into any of these games.

I’ve been playing the MegaMan series (MegaMan X being my absolute favorite) for a VERY long time. I received a copy for the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) from my dad on Christmas because I thought it was the coolest game ever (I was seven. I didn’t have the capacity for detailed criticism at that age.) The only reason why I wouldn’t have liked it then was because I wasn’t able to play it with my twin brother, but it came in handy when he didn’t want to play.

I could tell you in my own words, and in depth, about this game and its flawless transition from MegaMan on the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) to the next generation to MegaMan X on the SNES. I could tell you in my own words how beloved the soundtrack is and challenging the musical composition is. I could tell you in my own words the intricate game design that was implemented and its integral teaching throughout the entirety of the game (it seems I’ve gotten carried away and told you in my own words anyways.) However, I would like to forward you to a YouTuber known as Arin Hanson (aka Egoraptor, also known for “Game Grumps”.) In particular, a video series called “Sequelitis” where he explains the difference between MegaMan Classic verses MegaMan X in detail.

My knowledge in video games goes beyond just Nintendo, but let me show you what this favorite hobby has done for me.

It has allowed me to interact and relate with other people. One of my favorite things to do is to have my sister set me up to spike unsuspecting foes into the fray in Super Smash Bros, which is such a satisfying feeling, while playing online as a team of 2 verses another team of 2. Another favorite thing for me to do is to talk with my girlfriend about her progress in the Pokémon games that we play together.

When I am by myself, I absolutely love challenging myself to a speedrun with various titles (The Legend Of Zelda, MegaMan, Metroid; to name a few) or by burdening myself by not using a particular ability or skill within the video game.

I remember, ever since I was 8, reading EGM (Electronic Gaming Monthly) from the subscription that I’ve received as a present from various members of my family every Christmas and wanting to be a video game critic and wanting to write for their magazine.

I remember the wonderful emotions brought forth from finishing a game, especially now that the industry has added the cinematic element. I remember the fear from watching my sister play Five Nights At Freddy’s, the satisfaction from bringing peace to Hyrule, and the heartbreaking moments when Dom (Gears Of War 2) finally finds his wife (after TWO games), only for her to be just a shell of her former self, mindless and dead.

Though most of my trash talk is kept to myself (mostly just mild yelling at the screen over the buildup of frustration), I release a lot of pent up tension, anger, and frustration by playing these games.

To sum this all up, video games are more than just the violence that is touted by the general media. They (video games) create bonds that you share with the characters like you would in a book. They connect you with other people who share the same love of video games (regardless of your favorite title) as you do. They evoke emotions that you wouldn’t display otherwise. They display the artistic wonders of graphics and graphic design with massive universes to explore.

Above all, video games have inspired me. I was an active reader because of it. I was inspired to become a writer because of it. I have met a seemingly indefinite amount of people and connected with them because of it. Video games are more than violence. For me, it is a way of life: the true culture of video games.