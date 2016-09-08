Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday

ALLIANCE — After painting the town purple several Saturdays throughout the summer and the multiple fundraisers from the girls in purple the walk is almost here. Of course it’s the Alliance National Walk To End Alzheimer’s hosted Highland Park Care Center and organized by Deedee Behm and Brandy Becket. Highland Park Care Center is where the event will take place and where all the fun will happen Saturday morning.

More than 130 participants are registered for the walk with 23 teams set to participate but number is projected to increase the closer Saturday gets and the morning of the walk. The walk will be around two miles long with volunteers along the route distributing water and offering assistants to anyone in need. Some of the residents from Highland Park as well as Good Samaritan Village will be participating in the walk and the hosts would like to remind everyone that you don’t have to be a novice athlete to participate. Just do what you can and be there with smiles on your faces. Participants will be given a memorial flower that they can write on with silver or black markers and the flowers will be placed in the memorial garden on the grounds of Highland Park.

The walk itself will begin around 10 a.m. just after the opening ceremonies that will take place just before the walk. Registration will open up around 8:30 a.m. for those who have not signed up to walk but would still like to. It’s free to walk but donations are appreciated and a minimum $100 donation is required for the event shirts.

The event will get started with Zumba for Alzheimer’s hosted by some of the ladies from Cardio Connection at 9:30 a.m.

Those registered for the walk will be entered for door prizes that will be given out by Good Samaritan. The prizes have been donated by local businesses, Sysco and Vetter Health Services.

Presenting sponsor, Senator Al Davis will help kick off the walk during the opening ceremony as will leader of the walk Brandy’s mom Joanne Ducker as “Queen of the Ceremony.” She will be all dressed up in her purple outfit complete with tiara and tutu. Joanne is 62 years old and has been diagnosed two years ago with Progressive Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Her father told the doctor that within the next 10 years they would like to travel the country with their camper and the doctor told him I give her less than five. “You can tell the difference between who she was and who she is now,” stated Beckett. “It’s progressing very quick with her.”

Top presenting sponsor Dave’s Pharmacy will be helping Joanne to lead the walk.

Other sponsors for the event include AEP — American Electric Power, Alliance Family Medicine, Good Samaritan, BBGH, and Horizon West Dental.

Behm said, “With Alzheimer’s you have to laugh because if you don’t you’ll cry. Families say that to me all the time because they’ll say it’s not my mom or it’s not my dad. The sad part about this disease is these families have to grieve twice and it’s so incredibly hard and difficult. They grieve when their loved one is no longer who they knew and then they have to get to know this person all over again then they grieve when they actually lose the person they love.”

“The End Of Alzheimer’s Starts With You.”