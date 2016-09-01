Walks To Bring Suicide Out Of The Darkness

ALLIANCE — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the leader in the fight against suicide. The foundation funds research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and supports survivors of suicide loss. The AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states.

It’s that time of year once again for the Out of the Darkness walks to take place all across the Panhandle. With donations from those who walk and those who donate the AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

There are four walks in the Panhandle this year — Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff and Sidney. To follow the walks on Facebook search for Out of the Darkness Community Walk Panhandle of Nebraska. There are a number of ways to register for one or several of the walks. It does not cost anything to register for any of the walks.

The walks are a time for people to walk to honor a loved one, walk to bring awareness, walk to support the cause and to learn you are not alone. Long time supporter for the walks are Bill and Kathy Graham. When they are able to attend the walk Kathy enjoys volunteering to help with the registration table and Bill leads the prayer before the walk begins.

Kathy stated that the reason for their dedication to the walks was because “11 years ago a colleague at school (a school psychologist) and close friend completed suicide and it really shook several of us. No one saw it coming, and that included the other school psychologist who worked with her every day.”

She added, “We all need to recognize that we may need help. ‘Mental health’ is just as important as ‘physical health’ or maybe more important. Too many people think it is something to hide.”

When asked who should take part in the walk she stated, “Anyone who cares about someone with depression or who has experienced the effects of suicide! Which is probably everyone.”

The second walk to take place in the Panhandle is the one here in Alliance on Sept. 19 starting at the Performing Arts Center. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the walk starting at 8 a.m. For information contact Janelle Hansen at 308-487-3600 ext. 105 or email her at hansenj@pphd.org.

Hansen stated, “The number one reason for the walk is to bring awareness and to let survivors know that there are other survivors of suicide. Other survivors are there so they can feel the support also. We’re going to have the t-shirts for sale again. The walk is not only for awareness but to give people a chance to donate to the cause to help support the suicide prevention. The AFSP has definitely supported our efforts not only in Box Butte County but throughout the panhandle of Nebraska. We also have the Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition in place and some of the funds raised does come back to the Panhandle.”

She added, “This year we have quite a few sponsors again. The sponsors so far this year for the Alliance walk are city of Alliance, Box Butte General Hospital, Bank of the West, Alliance Public Schools, First National Bank, Great Western Bank, Grocery Kart, Mobius Electronics, Pepsi, Panhandle Public Health District, Ron’s S&T, TEAM Automotive, Alliance Times-Herald, and Western Heritage Credit Union.”

The first walk to kick off the events in the Panhandle is in Scottsbluff on Sept. 10. They are doing something new this year and having the walk in the evening. Registration starts at 4 p.m. with the walk beginning at 5 p.m. There will be time after the walk to share in food and visit around a campfire. The walk location is the Monument pathway, meeting at the YMCA pavilion. For information on the event please contact Sue Teal at 308-641-8895.

The third walk is in Chadron on Sept. 24. This is the second year for the Chadron walk that will begin at Chadron State College. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. For information contact Amy Carnahan 308-747-2404 or Davina Fessler at 308-747-2413 you can email Divina at communitysupport@wchr.net.

The fourth walk is in Sidney on Oct. 8 with the location at Legion Park 2301 Legion Park Rd. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. for more information or if you would like to help with this walk contact Kaitlin Wilson kwilson@pmhc.net or Andy Flander aflander@pmhc.net or call 308-254-2649.

The Out of the Darkness website states, “Why We Walk. The Out of the Darkness Walks are proof that when people work together they can make big changes in the world. They are AFSP’s largest fundraiser – they produce millions for suicide prevention programs, unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health”